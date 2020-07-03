Two men were charged in connection with distributing illegal fireworks, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

On Thursday, Roanoke's Fire Marshal’s Office, in cooperation with the Roanoke Police Department and Salem Fire Marshal’s Office, seized more than 40 containers of illegal fireworks. Mark Burnette, 65, of Salem was charged with possession of illegal fireworks and sale of fireworks without a permit. Roy Abbott, 45, of Roanoke was charged with possession of illegal fireworks.

A statement from Roanoke Fire-EMS noted that in Virginia, it is illegal "to possess, use, store, sell, or handle any firework that explodes, rises into the air, travels laterally, or fires projectiles into the air."

Following up on a complaint, Roanoke police and fire-EMS personnel watched the charged men distribute fireworks, according to the statement.

Tags

Ralph Berrier Jr. has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1993, was the paper’s music reporter from 2000-2007 and he currently writes the Dadline parenting column and is a general assignment features reporter.

Recommended for you

Load comments