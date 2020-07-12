26-year-old Hardy man found dead in apparent drowning near Smith Mountain Lake

A 26-year-old man was found dead from an apparent drowning near Smith Mountain Lake over the weekend.

Charles Jacob King, of Hardy, was found in a river early Sunday by a fisherman. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating his death, but it doesn't suspect any foul play at this time.

Franklin County authorities received a 911 call about 9 p.m. on Saturday about someone in the river in distress. Witnesses couldn't find the person. Authorities went to the 5000 block of Brooks Mill Road, in the Union Hall area, but were unable to location the person after a search.

The search stopped at some point during the night with plans to resume in the morning. In the early hours of Sunday morning, a fisherman called 911 because he found a deceased person in the water. The sheriff's office didn't specify where the fisherman found the person.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office at 483-3000.