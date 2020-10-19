2nd Roanoke council candidate tests positive for COVID-19

A second candidate for Roanoke City Council has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.
Cesar Alberto, a 23-year-old Libertarian candidate, said that he received a positive test result after experiencing symptoms last week. He announced the test result while making public comments during Monday afternoon’s Roanoke City Council meeting.
“I caught COVID-19 from campaigning, and I’m currently experiencing symptoms,” Cesar said while speaking to council members from a remote location. He had called into the meeting to use his comment time to criticize the council’s process for appointing a new council member to replace Djuna Osborne, who resigned last month.
Last week, city council candidate Robert Jeffrey, running as a Democrat, announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
In an email sent to The Roanoke Times Monday afternoon, Alberto said he believes he contracted the coronavirus during a campaign event.
“I have tested positive for COVID-19, while I followed all precautions that the CDC has put forward, I let my guard down at a campaigning event,” Alberto wrote. “I encourage everyone to wear your masks and social distance!”
Alberto wrote that he is “feeling fine” but has lost his sense of smell and taste and has experienced difficulty breathing. He said that breathing exercises have helped relieve some symptoms.
“I encourage everyone to go get tested and take care of your neighbors, by wearing a mask and staying away physically but staying close emotionally,” Alberto wrote.
Eight candidates are running for three open seats during the Nov. 3 election. Early voting is already underway at the Roanoke Registrar Office at 317 Campbell Ave. N.E. About 24% of Roanoke’s registered voters have already cast ballots, council member Michelle Davis said during Monday’s meeting.
