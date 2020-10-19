2nd Roanoke council candidate tests positive for COVID-19

A second candidate for Roanoke City Council has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

Cesar Alberto, a 23-year-old Libertarian candidate, said that he received a positive test result after experiencing symptoms last week. He announced the test result while making public comments during Monday afternoon’s Roanoke City Council meeting.

“I caught COVID-19 from campaigning, and I’m currently experiencing symptoms,” Cesar said while speaking to council members from a remote location. He had called into the meeting to use his comment time to criticize the council’s process for appointing a new council member to replace Djuna Osborne, who resigned last month.

Last week, city council candidate Robert Jeffrey, running as a Democrat, announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

In an email sent to The Roanoke Times Monday afternoon, Alberto said he believes he contracted the coronavirus during a campaign event.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19, while I followed all precautions that the CDC has put forward, I let my guard down at a campaigning event,” Alberto wrote. “I encourage everyone to wear your masks and social distance!”