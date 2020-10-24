5th District: Will a reliably Republican district flip in a turbid political year?

While many Riggleman supporters say they are reluctantly filling out the bubble on the ballot for Good, there are still some who say they intend to leave that section of the ballot blank or write in Riggleman. Signs and a billboard have popped up encouraging people to write in Riggleman’s name. The division has dogged Good for much of the campaign.

“I’ve been a Republican voter my whole life, but I’ve been taught to vote for the person, not the party,” said Ken Towler, who has lived in Campbell County his whole life and was a Riggleman supporter. “Bob Good is filled with hate and uses fear tactics, and we don’t need any more of that.”

Towler was one of a handful of Republican voters who showed up to an event at a residence in a wooded area of Bedford County one recent Saturday to do some skeet shooting with Webb.

“I’m very impressed with him,” Towler said of Webb. “I think he’s a straightforward person.”