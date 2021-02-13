A criminal record can be a lifelong sentence. Lawmakers want to provide a clean slate.

‘I did my time’

With such significant differences in their proposals, the two Democrats need to come to a consensus on a single version that could pass the House and Senate to get to Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk.

Legislators still need to figure out in what limited circumstances the records can be available, like background checks for firearms or background checks for police officers, and when an employer can inquire about someone’s criminal background. The goal is to reduce when people with sealed records have to disclose their criminal histories if it may not be relevant to the position they’re applying for.

Surovell said the House proposal is too expansive and eliminates discretion, such as regarding automatically sealing records of charges that didn’t produce a conviction. His bill would allow a person to immediately request the charge be sealed upon a decision to acquit or dismiss, but a judge would have discretion not to grant that.

“A dismissal of a murder charge is different than a dismissal of a traffic charge,” Surovell said. “If a man or woman has five or six domestic violence charges, that context should exist in a public record.”