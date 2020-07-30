A photo seemed to show wild time at Blacksburg bar; the truth is more complicated

But that’s where the story becomes more complicated.

Health Department District Reviewer Thomas Hill wrote in notes that he had spoken with an owner of the Hokie House who said there was no overcrowding that weekend, according to records obtained by The Roanoke Times through a Virginia Freedom of Information Act request.

Hill wrote that the owner said public health signs are posted, employees are required to wear masks, and that tables are spaced apart. Hill wrote, “May be a case of sabotage.”

“The picture doesn’t justify what’s actually going on in the Hokie House,” owner Brian Palmer, 40, said Wednesday. “This has been absolutely infuriating for us, and we feel like we’ve been thrown under the bus.”

Many of the complaints appear to come from individuals who had seen the photo on social media but had not been in the bar that night, according to comments in the Health Department records.

On Thursday afternoon, Palmer said the Health Department had cleared Hokie House of any violations and closed the investigation.

Health Department officials did not respond to an email and call Thursday.