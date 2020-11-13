As Botetourt schools report surplus, teachers await pay increase

Botetourt County’s school system has a more than $1.5 million budget surplus related to COVID-19, its finance director told the school board this week.
School employees, who have put in extra effort and time as essential workers, are risking their health and need a raise, a teacher told the board during public comment time at Thursday's board meeting.
A resolution likely lies ahead. On Thursday, the board approved a pair of measures to help in the interim.
Kevin Minnix, a math teacher at Lord Botetourt High School, said that teachers’ and staff members’ pay has been frozen. They have digested and implemented a new online learning system and spent extra hours adapting lesson plans for both remote and in-person students while providing a safe classroom environment, he said. Meanwhile, other Southwest Virginia school systems have moved to provide more money to their workers, he said.
“When employees are asked to perform additional duties, work extra hours and take additional risks, their pay should be compensated,” Minnix told the board. He didn’t mention the surplus.
In the hour before he spoke, the system’s finance director, Brandon Lee, explained the surplus from fiscal year 2019-20.
“You can see the theme on this slide is going to be COVID-19,” Lee said, referring to two wall projections. “It impacted frankly how we operated the school division from not being in the buildings, not running the buses the same way, the field trips and athletics, not having athletics in general [or] the coaching stipends.”
It was the largest surplus in recent memory, he said.
The school board unanimously approved a motion to take the matter up with the county’s board of supervisors, in hopes of adding the money to its capital improvement fund. County officials are forming a plan for how to use it, while waiting for official word that they won’t be penalized for decreasing enrollments related to COVID-19. There are 174 fewer students enrolled this year, Superintendent Jonathan Russ said. That drop is in part due to parents’ pulling their children from public schools as the pandemic continues.
In a Friday email exchange with The Roanoke Times, board chairwoman Michelle Crook said that the board is grateful for division employees’ efforts.
"Since our budget year is only 33% complete, we must be fiscally responsible to ensure we meet our budget expectations,” she wrote.
Botetourt County School Board members were among those who advocated for legislation that would not penalize schools for decreased enrollment. Gov. Ralph Northam has until Dec. 9 to sign the budget that would protect them.
“We remain optimistic that the legislation will come to fruition,” Crook wrote. “However, we are awaiting official notification to that effect. Once we receive that official notification, our board will be giving serious consideration to financial compensation to our employees. We feel it is appropriate to wait until more of the unknown variables are known to assist us in making the best decisions possible.”
As for the surplus, Crook said that the board will wait for a future meeting to see administrators' suggestions about how it should be spent.
The board unanimously passed two measures that members said should help teachers a bit. One, which rises from a substitute shortage, will pay teachers $30 each time they have to use a planning period to cover an absent teacher's duties. The other will allow them to convert up to two days of unused paid time off into sick days, instead of losing them at year's end. Russ said both ideas came from the Botetourt Education Association.
"I hope the teachers out there are picking up on the theme of tonight’s meeting, that we’re trying to do all of the little things that we can as appreciation for this year," Crook said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!