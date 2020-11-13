As Botetourt schools report surplus, teachers await pay increase

It was the largest surplus in recent memory, he said.

The school board unanimously approved a motion to take the matter up with the county’s board of supervisors, in hopes of adding the money to its capital improvement fund. County officials are forming a plan for how to use it, while waiting for official word that they won’t be penalized for decreasing enrollments related to COVID-19. There are 174 fewer students enrolled this year, Superintendent Jonathan Russ said. That drop is in part due to parents’ pulling their children from public schools as the pandemic continues.

In a Friday email exchange with The Roanoke Times, board chairwoman Michelle Crook said that the board is grateful for division employees’ efforts.

"Since our budget year is only 33% complete, we must be fiscally responsible to ensure we meet our budget expectations,” she wrote.

Botetourt County School Board members were among those who advocated for legislation that would not penalize schools for decreased enrollment. Gov. Ralph Northam has until Dec. 9 to sign the budget that would protect them.