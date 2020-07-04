An inmate at Red Onion State Prison, in Pound, died on Friday night after what the Virginia Department of Corrections called an apparent attack in his cell.
The department withheld the 47-year-old man’s name as it sought to notify his next of kin, according to a news release.
The man was in the prison’s general population, serving a life term, without parole, on a first-degree murder conviction. Staff at Dickenson County Community Hospital pronounced him dead at 6:49 p.m., according to the Virginia Department of Corrections news release.
Investigators believe the incident was a homicide, and are investigating the man’s cellmate, 54, who was serving life for first-degree murder, second-degree murder, carjacking and robbery, according to the release.
