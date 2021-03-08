Austin announces re-election run in 19th house district

Del. Terry Austin announced Monday that he is running for re-election to the 19th District House of Delegates seat.

It would be the fifth term for Austin, 65, R-Botetourt. The 19th District includes Alleghany County, Covington and parts of Bedford and Botetourt counties.

“As your Delegate, I will continue to represent your conservative values and protect your 2nd Amendment,” Austin said in a news release.

Austin, who owns a Buchanan-based electrical company that specializes in commercial airfield lighting, is a former Botetourt County supervisor who was elected to the General Assembly in 2013.

As a state delegate, he sits on the Appropriations, Transportation, Rules and Joint Rules committees. He is a member of the Joint Commission on Transportation Accountability and the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission. The latter is a nonpartisan organization that advises the legislature on matters related to state government agencies, policies and programs.

He touted his support for transportation, including improvements to Interstate 81, two years ago, and his work this year to expand passenger rail to Christiansburg and advocate for an Amtrak station in Bedford.