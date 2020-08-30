Authorities capture escaped Franklin County inmate

A Franklin County jail inmate who escaped custody on Saturday was back behind bars by Sunday evening.

Curtis Eugene Sparks, 35, had been part of a group of inmates attending a program for prison trusties at the sheriff’s office complex on East Court Street in Rocky Mount. He broke free and ran as inmates were led back to the jail after the event, then eluded a search that included hound dogs and a drone, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sparks was back in custody before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Searchers located Sparks at about 6 p.m. in the Power Dam Road area of Franklin County and took him into custody. Authorities charged him with felony escape. U.S. Marshals, the Rocky Mount Police Department and Virginia State Police assisted in the search.

Sparks was serving time on at least five convictions from various localities at the time he escaped. He had been sentenced to five years in Henry County for larceny, breaking and entering and obtaining money by false pretenses. He was serving three years for probation violations in Botetourt County and two years for grand larceny in Franklin County.

It was unclear whether his sentences were running consecutively or concurrently.

