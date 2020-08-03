You are the owner of this article.
Authorities charge Vinton man in March double homicide in southeast Roanoke
Authorities charge Vinton man in March double homicide in southeast Roanoke

Roanoke police have arrested a Vinton man and charged him with a March 1 double homicide in southeast Roanoke.

A grand jury on Monday indicted William Reno Ray, 23, on two counts of first-degree murder, after police arrested him on Friday, according to a Roanoke Police Department news release.

Officers responding to a wellness check at the Jamestown Place development on Queen Ann Drive found the bodies of April Barnicoat, 42, and Eric Surface, 44, of Salem, in Barnicoat’s home. The two had been dating for three years and were known as kind, soft-spoken people, family members and friends said in March.

Ray and the couple knew each other, police said in the news release.

Authorities have released few details about the case, other than to say that Barnicoat and Surface were found in separate rooms of her house. Asked on Monday about what caused their deaths, a police spokeswoman said she had no further information to share.

William Ray

William Ray
