Banned starting Jan. 1: Holding a phone while driving
1 comment

Banned starting Jan. 1: Holding a phone while driving

Interstate 81

Interstate 81 as it begins its way up Tinker Mountain.

 The Roanoke Times, File 2015

Put your phone down and focus on driving. Starting Jan. 1, that will be the law in Virginia.

The law will prohibit people from holding a handheld communications device while driving. It’s a primary offense, which means police can pull a driver over for that alone.

First-time offenders face a fine of $125, and additional offenses are a fine of $250.

“There is a lot of agreement that this is something that will significantly improve traffic safety across the state,” Roanoke County Police Chief Howard Hall said. “Distracted driving is a significant factor to crashes.”

Virginia law already prohibits texting and emailing while driving, but phone use is otherwise not restricted, except in highway work zones.

Police have said enforcing that law has been difficult. Because the current law limits typing on phones, defense attorneys argued people could scroll through Twitter or Instagram or conduct a video call and still be complying with the law.

Hall said it was rare that officers pulled someone over for texting and driving because it’s hard to get a clear view of texting bubbles. The issue mostly only came up when there was a major crash and search warrants were issued for cellphones to determine if the person had been using the device prior to the crash.

Under the new law, police can pull drivers over for merely holding a mobile device in their hands, regardless of what they’re doing on the phone.

“This will make it much easier for us to enforce,” Hall said.

Hall anticipates that, at least in the first few months of the year, officers will be pulling people over in violation of this law often. He’s hoping that as people learn more about the new law and word spreads, people will curb their behavior.

Between now and January, Hall recommends that if people haven’t figured out how to use the Bluetooth system in their cars, now is a good time to pull out the manual. He also suggested that for people who use their cellphones to display a map with driving directions, they should purchase a mount.

The legislature delayed the enactment of this law for several months to give the commonwealth more time to educate the public about it. Also, law enforcement received training on enforcing the new law, including on implicit bias.

According to state data, 827 people were killed in crashes in Virginia last year. Distracted driving was a factor in 120 of those fatalities.

Researchers with the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute have concluded that drivers using handheld electronic devices are more likely to crash than those who use hands-free technology to make calls while driving.

“Everyone should be focused on the driving,” Hall said. “You can always pull over if something is so important that you need to send a text or make a call.”

Other laws going into effect

There are several other bills going into effect on Jan. 1. Here are a few of them:

Balance billing protections

A new law will bar out-of-network providers from billing patients for balances above what their insurers pay for emergency services and for non-emergency services, such as anesthesiology, radiology, labs and hospitalists, at in-network facilities.

If a patient is treated by an out-of-network provider or facility for services covered by the new law, the provider or facility will submit the claim to the patient’s insurer. The provider or facility will be paid a “commercially reasonable amount” which is based on payments for the same or similar services in a similar geographic area. The insurer and facility or provider must first try to agree on this amount.

If out-of-network providers dispute the amount insurers pay, the matter goes to arbitration. Patients will still be responsible for deductibles and co-pays.

Driver privilege cards

Some undocumented immigrants will be able to apply for driver privilege cards. An estimated 300,000 people in Virginia qualify.

Non-citizens can obtain a card if they’re a Virginia resident who doesn’t have a driving privilege suspended or revoked in another state. They also need to report an income from Virginia sources or be claimed as a dependent on a tax return filed in the commonwealth in the past year.

For more information on instructions to apply and documents required, visit dmvNOW.com/dpc.

Concealed handgun training

Gun owners applying for a concealed handgun permit will no longer have the option to complete an online course to satisfy the requirement that they demonstrate competence with a firearm. People will have to complete an in-person firearms training course conducted by a state-certified or National Rifle Association-certified firearms instructor.

Worker misclassification

A new law will go toward ensuring the legal obligations of employers to make sure they properly classify employees.

The Virginia Department of Taxation will have jurisdiction to fine employers who misclassify workers to avoid providing the benefits, rights and obligations that go along with the employment status. The tax department shall determine whether an individual is an independent contractor by applying Internal Revenue Service guidelines.

