Banned starting Jan. 1: Holding a phone while driving

Under the new law, police can pull drivers over for merely holding a mobile device in their hands, regardless of what they’re doing on the phone.

“This will make it much easier for us to enforce,” Hall said.

Hall anticipates that, at least in the first few months of the year, officers will be pulling people over in violation of this law often. He’s hoping that as people learn more about the new law and word spreads, people will curb their behavior.

Between now and January, Hall recommends that if people haven’t figured out how to use the Bluetooth system in their cars, now is a good time to pull out the manual. He also suggested that for people who use their cellphones to display a map with driving directions, they should purchase a mount.

The legislature delayed the enactment of this law for several months to give the commonwealth more time to educate the public about it. Also, law enforcement received training on enforcing the new law, including on implicit bias.

According to state data, 827 people were killed in crashes in Virginia last year. Distracted driving was a factor in 120 of those fatalities.