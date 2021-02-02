Bicycling safety bill passes Virginia House, rolls on to Senate

RICHMOND — The Virginia House of Delegates passed the Bicycle Safety Act, which advocates say could make Virginia among the safest states in the country for bicyclists.

The bill from Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, has three main components: drivers are required to fully change lanes to pass bicyclists; cyclists can ride two abreast in a lane; and bicyclists can treat stop signs as yield signs.

About a dozen people die while riding a bike in traffic each year in Virginia, while another 700 or more are injured, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. More bicyclists have been in the streets since the pandemic, during which time bicycle sales about soared.

“What we want to do is address the safety implications that have been going on before the pandemic and into the future,” Hurst said.

The legislation is modeled on legislation passed in Delaware in 2017. Delaware State Police conducted a study before and after the law went into effect, and found that cyclist injuries at intersections dropped 23%.