Bill requiring disclosure of parole board votes receives bipartisan support from Senate panel

RICHMOND — A bill that would require disclosure of how individual members of the Virginia Parole Board vote received bipartisan support from a Senate panel on Thursday.
“This is a sunshine initiative,” said Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, the bill’s patron .
The Senate Committee on General Laws and Technology backed Senate Bill 5012 on a vote of 8-6, with Sens. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg, and George Barker, D-Fairfax, joining Republicans to advance the measure.
The parole board consists of five people appointed by the governor who determine whether to release people from prison. Their votes are hidden, and individual members don’t disclose their votes, preferring to operate with a unified position. Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea sits on the parole board and has declined to discuss his votes in the past.
“We should know how these folks are voting,” Suetterlein said. “The parole board votes on very important issues that determine an individual person’s liberty and the public’s safety.”
Parole was abolished in Virginia at the start of 1995, but inmates convicted prior to that are still eligible if their case receives at least three votes from the board. Those found guilty of first-degree murder require four votes.
Suetterlein’s bill was one of several that Republicans introduced during the special session in response to heightened scrutiny of the parole board.
A recent government watchdog report said the board violated state law and its own policies in releasing Vincent Martin, who was sentenced to life for killing a Richmond police officer. The Office of the Inspector General provided the report almost entirely redacted to the media. Republican lawmakers legally obtained the report and released it to the public.
Parole Board Chair Tonya Chapman, who was not part of the decision to free Martin, sent a response to the inspector general disputing the watchdog report’s findings.
This case and other news reports about the board not following proper notification procedures put a spotlight on the secretive nature of the board. The board is largely exempt from Virginia’s public records law. It doesn’t allow the public to attend parole hearings or publish votes, and various files and records are sealed.
Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, testified to the committee that while she would like to see even more of the parole board’s business be subject to the Freedom of Information Act, Suetterlein’s proposal was a good step forward.
“The recent heavy redaction of the inspector general’s report laid bare the problems that can be masked when you give an entity near total confidentially of its operations,” Rhyne said.
Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, said she spoke with the Northam administration about the proposal, and she listed various concerns: how parole board members receive threats and could be put in danger and how the public lacks information to understand the nuances of a member’s decision.
Suetterlein countered that the names of people making consequential decisions throughout the criminal justice system are public, including police officers who make arrests, prosecutors trying cases and judges making decisions.
He noted that when the Republican-controlled General Assembly tried to pass a bill in 2016 to make the names of members of law enforcement excluded from mandatory disclosure under FOIA, he voted against it.
“To say we need to protect this one group of people from any responsibility because there’s harm that could happen, I don’t think that’s the case,” Suetterlein said.
If the full Senate approves the bill, it will head to the Democratic-controlled House of Delegates for consideration. Del. Nick Rush, R-Christiansburg, introduced a companion bill in the House, but Democrats didn’t schedule it for a hearing, instead sending it to the Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council for review.
The full Senate will vote soon on a proposal from Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, that would add more layers of notification to the process when the parole board is considering an inmate’s release. It would also require the board to publish more information for the public on its website, including the reasons the board granted parole .
Democrats have defeated various Republican-sponsored bills dealing with parole in committees.
House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, said the Virginia State Crime Commission is studying parole, and the topic of victim notification was among issues the commission would review.
Republicans pushed back against their legislation not being considered during the special session.
Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, said recent reports about the parole board have put a “great sense of urgency” on debating these proposals now.
Lyndia Porter, whose sister was murdered in 2007 by someone eligible for parole, encouraged the legislature to improve the procedure of notifying victims. She said the news reports about notifications not happening was “horrible to hear.”
“Allow us some respect,” she said. “That’s like a slap in the face when you don’t even know.”
