Bill requiring disclosure of parole board votes receives bipartisan support from Senate panel

Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, said she spoke with the Northam administration about the proposal, and she listed various concerns: how parole board members receive threats and could be put in danger and how the public lacks information to understand the nuances of a member’s decision.

Suetterlein countered that the names of people making consequential decisions throughout the criminal justice system are public, including police officers who make arrests, prosecutors trying cases and judges making decisions.

He noted that when the Republican-controlled General Assembly tried to pass a bill in 2016 to make the names of members of law enforcement excluded from mandatory disclosure under FOIA, he voted against it.

“To say we need to protect this one group of people from any responsibility because there’s harm that could happen, I don’t think that’s the case,” Suetterlein said.

If the full Senate approves the bill, it will head to the Democratic-controlled House of Delegates for consideration. Del. Nick Rush, R-Christiansburg, introduced a companion bill in the House, but Democrats didn’t schedule it for a hearing, instead sending it to the Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council for review.