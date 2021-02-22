Bill would make app-based delivery companies work with restaurants

The House of Delegates passed the bill on a vote of 90-8 earlier this month. A Senate committee backed the bill on Monday, sending it to the floor for a vote from the full chamber later this week.

The measure doesn’t specify what must be in the agreement.

One issue between the restaurants and the app-based delivery companies has been the fees charged to either the restaurant or the online customers that were not agreed upon in advance.

Cities and states across the country have been seeking to put caps on fees the third-party delivery apps charge restaurants with each order. Fees can sometimes run up to 30%. Capping the fees has been divisive in the restaurant industry, which is struggling to survive during the pandemic and relies on the delivery companies for business. If fees were imposed on restaurants, they could fall more on customers.

Robert Melvin, a lobbyist for the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association, wrote in a statement the agreements between restaurants and app-based delivery companies would be a better path forward in regulating the relationship between the two industries rather than caps on fees.