Botetourt County bringing students back to schools next month

Botetourt County students will return to their schools four days a week beginning March 1, the county school board decided Thursday.

The unanimous decision, with which the all of county’s school principals concurred, ends the hybrid system that had divided student bodies into two groups, splitting days. Pre-K through 12th grade students now will attend on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, or do remote learning only.

Wednesdays will be geared to remote learning, allowing teachers to support those students while custodial and maintenance staffs sanitize facilities and buses, according to an update to families and school employees that Superintendent Jonathan Russ signed Friday.

“As we bring back more students, we will do our best to abide by physical distancing requirements and other mitigation strategies; however, I acknowledge that this will not be possible in all classrooms and other areas,” Russ wrote in the update.

Custodians will frequently clean and sanitize high-touch surfaces, and all students and staff must wear masks, he wrote.

The division’s transportation department is verifying bus routes, while school administrators and staff are planning to rearrange classrooms. Cafeteria workers are preparing to accommodate more students.