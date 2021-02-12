Botetourt County bringing students back to schools next month

Botetourt County students will return to their schools four days a week beginning March 1, the county school board decided Thursday.
The unanimous decision, with which the all of county’s school principals concurred, ends the hybrid system that had divided student bodies into two groups, splitting days. Pre-K through 12th grade students now will attend on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, or do remote learning only.
Wednesdays will be geared to remote learning, allowing teachers to support those students while custodial and maintenance staffs sanitize facilities and buses, according to an update to families and school employees that Superintendent Jonathan Russ signed Friday.
“As we bring back more students, we will do our best to abide by physical distancing requirements and other mitigation strategies; however, I acknowledge that this will not be possible in all classrooms and other areas,” Russ wrote in the update.
Custodians will frequently clean and sanitize high-touch surfaces, and all students and staff must wear masks, he wrote.
The division’s transportation department is verifying bus routes, while school administrators and staff are planning to rearrange classrooms. Cafeteria workers are preparing to accommodate more students.
The system will communicate to parents and students through School Messenger, social media and its own website, bcps.k12.va.us.
“There is a lot of work ahead of us, but I know that as a community we will be ready for students to return on March 1,” Russ wrote.
On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its road map for getting students back to classrooms in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed nearly 480,000 people in the U.S., according to the Associated Press.
The CDC, the nation’s top public health agency, said that in-person schooling can resume safely with masks, social distancing and other strategies, and vaccination of teachers, while important, is not a prerequisite for reopening.
But the agency's guidance is just that — it cannot force schools to reopen, and CDC officials were careful to say they are not calling for a mandate that all U.S. schools reopen, the AP reported.