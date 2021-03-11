Botetourt County virtual academy will begin without the division's teachers

The board appointed Austin in 2016, after longtime member Kathy Graham Sullivan died of cancer. Austin, a Buchanan native, ran and won the seat the next year.

Austin’s term expires at year’s end. She said in the statement that her intensified role at the Bank of Botetourt, where she is chief financial officer, and changes in her personal life have contributed to her decision. She said in an email exchange that she went through a divorce.

She served two terms as chairwoman and will finish her term Dec. 31 as the longest-tenured member on a board that has seen a complete turnover since her appointment. Her predecessor had served 19 years. Austin was part of a board that hired two superintendents, most recently last year, when it brought on Jonathan Russ. The past year has seen it respond to COVID-19’s impact on the school division, most of that with her as chair.

“I’ve learned a tremendous amount about public education over the past several years,” she said in the statement. “And, I have also learned that public servanthood is demanding. Obviously, the past 12 months have not been what I was expecting in this role, but it was the circumstances in which I had to step up and face. The pandemic has demanded a tremendous amount of personal time for all of the decisions that came our way.”