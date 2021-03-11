Botetourt County virtual academy will begin without the division's teachers

When Botetourt County schools began planning for their virtual learning academy, the system aimed to use a combination of teachers from the division and vendor employees to educate students online.
But with a relatively small number of children interested in the elementary school portion, and secondary students showing interest in a broad array of classes, the division won’t be able to use its own teachers after all, an administrator told the county school board on Thursday.
The system’s virtual learning committee will meet next week with vendors to determine which one offers the best plan under the circumstances, said Leah Stephenson, coordinator of virtual learning and technology. Elementary students, in particular, need live teaching, even if online, she said. But only about 40 K-5 students have shown interest.
“The numbers for elementary don’t support pulling our own teachers” for full-time, online work, Stephenson said. “As we start out, I think it’s OK that we do this a different way until we can build up our numbers.”
School documents show that about 200 students have shown interest so far.
Board members said they understood, given that the next school year would be the program’s first, and it will be necessary to have the academy on a good foundation, should a pandemic similar to COVID-19 occur.
Pulling together the academy will continue to be “a lot of hard work, but it’s going to pay dividends way into the future,” Valley District board member Tim Davidick said.
The idea itself sprang from the pandemic, school officials have said. The K-12 academy is to be a full one-year commitment. Students will still be connected to a brick-and-mortar environment, able to use the schools for such things as advanced arts classes, tech school curriculum, sports, band and other extracurricular activities including school dances.
Students will experience a mix of live teaching and self-directed work. Counseling, gifted classes, special education and other services will be coordinated through students’ home district schools.
Sorting through registrations, student surveys and other paperwork has taken longer than expected, Stephenson told the board. She has pushed back students’ commitment date to April 2 and is scheduling online meetings with students and families for March 18 and 20.
“These are big changes, especially for the elementary group, because I had told elementary families we would be using our own teachers,” she said. “I’m contacting them [with help from staff] all by phone before the meeting.”
In other school board news, Buchanan District’s board representative said she does not plan to run for re-election. Michelle Austin (formerly Michelle Crook) made that announcement during Thursday’s meeting.
The board appointed Austin in 2016, after longtime member Kathy Graham Sullivan died of cancer. Austin, a Buchanan native, ran and won the seat the next year.
Austin’s term expires at year’s end. She said in the statement that her intensified role at the Bank of Botetourt, where she is chief financial officer, and changes in her personal life have contributed to her decision. She said in an email exchange that she went through a divorce.
She served two terms as chairwoman and will finish her term Dec. 31 as the longest-tenured member on a board that has seen a complete turnover since her appointment. Her predecessor had served 19 years. Austin was part of a board that hired two superintendents, most recently last year, when it brought on Jonathan Russ. The past year has seen it respond to COVID-19’s impact on the school division, most of that with her as chair.
“I’ve learned a tremendous amount about public education over the past several years,” she said in the statement. “And, I have also learned that public servanthood is demanding. Obviously, the past 12 months have not been what I was expecting in this role, but it was the circumstances in which I had to step up and face. The pandemic has demanded a tremendous amount of personal time for all of the decisions that came our way.”
She told her colleagues in the meeting, which was streamed from the division’s website, that she didn’t want to consider this a sad time.