Botetourt man avoids jail time on bathroom filming convictions

Two other women captured on the film were informed and went to the sheriff’s office in mid-May, after which authorities received the camera and videos.

DeHaven, who also ran his own coaching and strategy consulting firm, will never work in education again, and his chances at other fields that pay as well are stifled, too, defense attorney Ronnie Clay told the judge. The defendant received two job offers that were rescinded after background checks, Clay said.

Both of DeHaven’s sons, a former work colleague, a former girlfriend and his fiance testified on his behalf, calling DeHaven a kind, generous and thoughtful person who was deeply involved in the community. DeHaven, who during much of the hearing held his head downward, his right leg fidgeting, did not testify.

Since his arrest, he has been kicked out of his church and threatened by community members, all due to a piece of equipment that “was left where it shouldn’t have been left,” Clay said in his closing argument.

Ian DeHaven, often speaking through sobs, said that he and his younger sister were ostracized at school. But he believes in his father, and said he wouldn’t wish on anyone a single day of what the elder DeHaven has gone through since his arrest.

Botetourt County Commonwealth’s Attorney John Alexander argued for 12 months on each conviction, adding that he would leave it to the judge's discretion whether to apply active jail time. Alexander told Branscom that “the effects on Mr. DeHaven are based on his decision” to leave a camera in that bathroom.

