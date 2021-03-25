Botetourt school board approves budget with raise for teachers

Botetourt County's public school teachers should receive an average 5% raise beginning in July, the county school board decided unanimously Thursday.
That raise, which combines a 3% across-the-board raise with with a one-step increase, is part of the division's proposed $65.2 million budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The raises would begin July 1.
"On behalf of our teachers who will be receiving raises, I want to thank you," Superintendent Jonathan Russ told the board after it voted to adopt the system's budget and capital improvement plan.
Both are subject to the county board of supervisors' approval. Supervisors Billy Martin (Blue Ridge District) and Amy White (Buchanan District) sat in with the board in work sessions that began last year. The county is the school system's largest source of funding.
The board met at Central Academy Middle School for finance director Brandon Lee's budget presentation and a public hearing, livestreamed from the division's website. No one signed up to speak, however.
The budget includes $28 million in state funding, pending Gov. Ralph Northam signing the General Assembly's conference budget. That's an increase of $1.4 million from last fiscal year for a system that is estimated to serve 4,325 students. About $1.7 million comes from CARES Act funding and may only be used for pandemic-related spending.
"As we move forward with the new CARES dollars that are coming in, it'll be a lot of the same of figuring out how we can address things like learning loss, and how we can do things in our buildings that improve quality for our students," Lee said.
The capital improvement fund is almost $2.7 million, a 632% increase from the last budget. Even so, that money is only allowing the system to "catch up" with work on an aging set of buildings, Russ said. Breckinridge Elementary School in Fincastle is 70 years old. Cloverdale Elementary School is 69 years old. Both of the county's high schools, and Central Academy, were built in 1959. The fund will repair dilapidated roofing at Lord Botetourt High School, he said.
Colonial Elementary School was replaced this year, but no other school is in line for renovation or replacement.
"When you've got buildings that are 70, 60, 50 years old, there's a lot of maintenance and upkeep that goes along with keeping those buildings running," Lee told the board. "But I think … it's important to acknowledge the fact that our buildings are the age that they are and talk about it, because needs come along with those buildings."