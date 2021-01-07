Botetourt school board selects new leaders for 2021

Botetourt County School Board member Anna Weddle will chair the body this year. Board member Dana McCaleb will be co-chair.

The board, with no dissent, made those moves Thursday, in its first 2021 meeting.

Weddle, of the Amsterdam District, was elected in 2017 and was co-chair last year. The stay-at-home mother of two succeeds Michelle Crook, who completed her second one-year term.

Fincastle District representative McCaleb, who nominated Weddle, was elected to the board in 2019. She is a project coordinator at Virginia Tech. Board member Matthew East, of the Blue Ridge District, nominated her.

Crook, who with five years on the board is its senior member, said Thursday that she supports rotating the chair duties.

“A rotation allows for constant energy at helm, which is certainly needed during this pandemic,” Crook, chief financial officer at the Bank of Botetourt, wrote in an email exchange. “And I think all members of our board are willing to step up.”

Among the school board’s tasks this year is launching a virtual academy in the fall and opening the new Colonial Elementary School, which is scheduled at the end of January.

—Tad Dickens

