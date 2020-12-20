Botetourt schools setting virtual learning academy foundation

COVID-19 wreaked havoc on Botetourt County schools’ way of doing things, but the distance learning that it enforced also opened a new niche in the division: a virtual learning academy.
School officials are in the early stages of developing a perennial online school that would begin in fall 2021. In January, they will present their plan to students and parents.
Administrators for the past couple of months have been outlining the plan to the Botetourt County School Board, to mostly positive responses.
“COVID, while it is a bad thing, has given us this silver lining, in that we have to now force ourselves to be flexible enough to pivot into a virtual program,” board member Tim Davidick, who represents the Valley District, said during the board’s November meeting.
In fact, the system’s leaders expected a full return to brick-and-mortar education this year, board member Dana McCaleb, of the Fincastle District, said in an interview last week. As teachers split their time between in-person and online classes, the stress became evident, McCaleb said.
“We were like, we can’t keep doing this to our teachers,” said McCaleb, who is a project coordinator for Virginia Tech. “In education, we always say that things have not changed since the industrial revolution. So we knew that things needed to change, just the field in general, but this has forced us to make those changes.”
The officials leading the nascent program are Janet Womack, assistant superintendent for instruction, and Leah Stephenson, coordinator of virtual learning and technology. With members of a recently formed virtual learning committee sitting in on the board’s Dec. 10 meeting, the two gave an outline that they said is not yet complete.
Among the certainties, according to Womack and Stephenson: The K-12 virtual learning academy will be a full, one-year commitment, not a one- or two-class thing. Yet students will still be connected to a brick-and-mortar environment, able to use the schools for such things as advanced arts classes, tech school curriculum, sports, band and other extracurricular activities including school dances.
Students will experience a mix of live teaching and self-directed work. Counseling, gifted classes, special education and other services will be coordinated through students’ home district schools.
In turn, the teachers’ commitments to the academy, like the students’, will be full-time.
“The idea is, in a perfect world, if you pull 24 students out of a building, then it’s OK to pull a teacher out,” Superintendent Jonathan Russ said. “There’s going to be grades where we’re going to have to do some work to balance it out.”
First, the division must gauge students’ and parents’ interest in the concept.
Stephenson said that engagement is scheduled to begin Jan. 18, when the division releases information that includes a program of studies and registration forms to students and parents. Final commitments to the program are due March 15, she said.
In between, Stephenson will coordinate meetings to make sure that the virtual learning academy will be what she called “a good fit” with the students who are interested. The committee is developing such resources as a handbook detailing what the academy is and what it will expect of students, along with a questionnaire that potential students can use to help them decide, and a contract.
“We have to have a point where we know what our numbers are, to move forward with staffing,” she told the board. She added: “After we have enrollment numbers, then we can work on staffing, after that we can build our curriculum and train our teachers.”
Neighboring Roanoke County has already started its own program, which this school year enrolled 208 high school students for a full year of studies. Public schools officials there said in August that they had long planned it, but they sped up their plan as the novel coronavirus disrupted schedules.
Russ noted that other divisions have started such programs.
“So they’re dealing with the same things that we’re talking about,” he said.
Issues include access to high-speed internet. While the schools will hand out laptops with headphone/microphone sets, it is not providing wireless access points, though it will require a minimum download speed of 8 megabits per second.
That concerned McCaleb and Davidick, who said they feared that some students could be left out. Botetourt County is on track to have wireless access available to about 80% of its households next year. That doesn’t account for those who can’t afford to pay for it.
“That is certainly a challenge in our county, and one that we really ought to spend a little time on, and see if there are opportunities that we can open it up to individuals who don’t have that access,” Davidick said. “I don’t want to see this become a program for only a certain slice of the county.”
McCaleb said that she lives in an area of the county that does not yet have broadband. Her family uses a Jetpack mobile hotspot that doesn’t have great download speed.
The county administrator’s office announced Thursday that it had received a grant that would result in broadband access for about 250 people in the Fincastle area, but it had yet to draw a service map. The same morning, the school board approved an easement of land at Greenfield Elementary School to run broadband cable, McCaleb said. The county continues toward its goal of providing 100% internet capability, officials say.
“It’s none of our faults, but it’s an equity issue,” McCaleb said during the Dec. 10 board meeting. “I’m sitting here and I’m really struggling with the northern end of the county. It’s going to be an issue, and what do we tell parents that don’t have the bandwidth?”
In Roanoke County, the school system has purchased several hotspots for students who qualify for free or reduced lunch, said spokesman Chuck Lionberger.
In sections of the county with poor data reception, the school system invested in signal boosters, he said. Even that is not a perfect solution.
“In some places, there is just no signal to boost,” Lionberger said.
Another resort is school parking lots with wireless access, he said. You drive in, download your day’s lesson and take it home, he said.
That won’t necessarily do for a school’s live-teaching aspect, though.
McCaleb said she would like to see Botetourt schools work with internet service providers to help students who can’t afford access.
She trusts that the committee will work its way through any issues.
“It gives students some options, because schooling is not just brick-and-mortar buildings anymore,” she said. “Kids have so many options that you and I didn’t have years ago, and I think it’s a good thing. This is not new by any means, but it’s certainly new to our area. Once we work out all the kinks, it’s going to be fantastic.”
