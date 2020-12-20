Botetourt schools setting virtual learning academy foundation

Issues include access to high-speed internet. While the schools will hand out laptops with headphone/microphone sets, it is not providing wireless access points, though it will require a minimum download speed of 8 megabits per second.

That concerned McCaleb and Davidick, who said they feared that some students could be left out. Botetourt County is on track to have wireless access available to about 80% of its households next year. That doesn’t account for those who can’t afford to pay for it.

“That is certainly a challenge in our county, and one that we really ought to spend a little time on, and see if there are opportunities that we can open it up to individuals who don’t have that access,” Davidick said. “I don’t want to see this become a program for only a certain slice of the county.”

McCaleb said that she lives in an area of the county that does not yet have broadband. Her family uses a Jetpack mobile hotspot that doesn’t have great download speed.