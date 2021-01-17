Botetourt schools superintendent puts pressure in perspective

The Botetourt County School Board found itself in a bit of a situation last spring. The board and its superintendent had parted ways after less than a year, and a global pandemic was on.
Jonathan Russ, a Washington County native who was an assistant superintendent in Fredericksburg, put in his resume.
“I applied the time before, when it was open,” Russ said last week. “I didn’t get an interview. They must have lost the application.”
This time, the board called Russ, 52, who had started his career as a math teacher and moved up the ladder as he acquired post-graduate degrees. School board member Michelle Crook was chairwoman when Russ came in for his interview.
“One of the things that I thought was critical in my mind in making the decision to hire Dr. Russ was that he’s so calm,” Crook said. “He is not easily rattled. He has a personality that can stay calm and focused in the middle of a crisis. That’s, to me, the attribute that you need to lead during this type of situation. That was the character trait that stuck out to me when we were interviewing him. And we absolutely knew that his first six to 12 months was going to be pandemic-focused.”
The board saw calm then, and six months after he came on board for his first-ever job as a superintendent, they still see it. Since starting in July, Russ has presided over teachers learning and implementing a cloud-based learning management system called Canvas, which houses lessons and facilitates student-teacher communication. The experience, by all accounts, was frustrating.
In late December, Russ moved to withdraw Botetourt athletics from an agreement with six other Southwest Virginia school systems, under which they would decide whether to play games each week based on COVID-19 statistics from the Virginia Department of Health. Russ said he didn’t see a scenario under that agreement in which they would be able to play, so he opted out, so students could get some games in. Last week, Roanoke and Roanoke County school divisions, who were part of the same agreement, announced that they were approving winter sports for their high schools.
Russ and board members Crook and Anna Weddle, the new chairwoman, agree that the decision was Russ’ to make. The new superintendent says that he felt no pressure from either the board or from parents who were eager to see their children play.
“I’ve been through pressure, and it was in April of 2014,” Russ said. “That’s pressure.”
He’s talking about April 4, 2014, the day that his wife and youngest child nearly died.
His wife, Brenda, was diagnosed with preeclampsia. Her liver was failing, and her doctor told the parents that they would have to deliver their baby girl three months early.
“So he told me to get in scrubs,” Russ recalled. “I was going to go in for the C-section. Then, minutes before they took her, he told me I can’t go in. Then he told me and my wife, ‘I can’t guarantee you who’s going to come out of this surgery’ — her, the baby or either one of them.
“So for the next 30 minutes, that was pretty excruciating.”
They both made it, but baby Sofia, all of 1 pound and 13 ounces, was beginning her life in a newborn intensive care unit. Hospital staff told Russ that he could catch a glimpse of her as they took her from delivery to the newborn ICU. Finally, parents got to visit child.
“I wasn’t prepared to see what I saw. I could have put her inside of that cup,” he said, pointing to a tallish coffee container on his desk at the Botetourt schools administration building. “I have a picture, all four of her fingers on top of my knuckle. Tubes and wires were everywhere. She was on a feeding tube 11 months, three months in the NICU, 96 days.”
She had two spinal taps and an eye exam that drove her father from the room, as doctors assessed whether she would suffer lifelong problems from her premature delivery.
“But she’s perfectly healthy now,” Russ said. “And she is the most rotten child you have ever met. People tell us that babies who struggle early or spend time in NICU, especially preemies, are spoiled a little bit differently than other children. But I didn’t expect that much. She’s rotten.”
Brenda Russ recovered, and she resumed work. These days, she is an administrator at Stafford County’s Mountain View High School. She’s looking for a job in the Roanoke area, where she and Sofia will eventually join Jonathan Russ. The hard memories remain.
“There’s not a lot of other things in this world that pressure is going to get to me,” he said. “The pressure is that 30 minutes where I don’t know if the doctor is coming out with good news, bad news. To me, that’s pressure. This is the job I have right now, which won’t last forever. I love it. I’ve given it my all. But I think the pressure a lot of people feel in this position is just not there for me. I consider that a blessing.”
Painting a Canvas
Dealing with Canvas was a test of his calm. Last school year, teachers sent home paper packets for students’ instruction.
“But we knew starting this school year, we can’t just send home packets,” Russ said. “Somehow we’ve got to instruct these kids. The virtual format is a tremendous challenge for teachers everywhere.”
He worried the difficulties would run off teachers in an era of teacher shortages nationwide. These days, however, the division has used the experience to develop its own full-time virtual learning academy.
“It’s going to get better, and it has gotten better,” he said. “But when we first started, nobody really understood Canvas. The changes in how we’re delivering instruction was a challenge to [educators]. So that’s the part that hit me the most. But I can’t freak out about it. If people see me or other leaders in the division freaking out about it, they’re going to freak out about it, too.
“So I mean, I was able to stay visibly calm, but it was tough, because so many were struggling with it. I just didn’t want them to lose their fire. And they picked up a lot quicker than I thought. There’s a strong staff here, both administratively and our teaching staff. I was fortunate to walk into this job.”
New worries for all
Russ, who graduated from Patrick Henry High School in Glade Spring, taught in Washington County for two years after graduating from Emory & Henry College, then spent the following 28 years in Stafford County and Fredericksburg. He taught for six more years there, before becoming an assistant principal, a principal, then an administrator. Meanwhile, he was continuing his own education, receiving his doctorate from Virginia Tech.
Though Botetourt County would be his first time leading a division, he put it in perspective during his interview, said school board member Crook.
“When we were interviewing the finalists … one of our questions was specific to … stepping into leading a division in the middle of a health pandemic,” Crook said.
She queried Russ: “‘Tell us why you think you can handle that role.’ I remember him making a really good point in his interview that whether it is your first year as a superintendent or your 20th year as a superintendent, this is the first time any superintendent has gone through a pandemic in the country. So in that sense, every superintendent is a newbie, if you will, for that type of situation.”
Dealing with Canvas may have been his most important leadership task, but allowing sports will likely be the move for which he will be most remembered for now. He made the decision based on research from states that played fall sports and experienced no major outbreaks, but the team members themselves were central to his decision, he said.
He remembered his days as a three-sport high school athlete. Russ played baseball at King College, in Bristol, Tennessee, for a season, before a car crash nearly killed him after freshman year. All he remembers is apologizing to the emergency crew trying to remove him from his car, even though another car had pulled out in front of him and a small pickup truck then T-boned him.
“This is probably not a good thing for a superintendent to say, but going to high school, the main reason that I wanted to go and make the grades I needed to was because of athletics,” Russ said. “That was probably the most important part of high school to me, was athletics.”
The decision to restart sports “was for the kids,” he said. “Then after that, a lot of parents were like, this is the best decision anyone has ever made. People have asked me: Did I make the decision because of board pressure or parent pressure? There was no school board pressure. They simply said, ‘This is your decision to make. Once you make it, we’ll support you.’”
Since then, Lord Botetourt High School’s girls basketball program put its season on hold, after two varsity players tested positive for COVID-19.
Positive comments have outweighed negative ones to date, but Russ said he is not downplaying those who disagree.
“The people who are concerned are concerned for legitimate reasons,” he said. “I can’t guarantee you we won’t have COVID take over a team or a whole school because of sports. But it won’t be because there are people in the stands. Twenty-five is the most you can have [indoors]. Outside sports can be up to 250. We’ll follow whatever the [Virginia High School League] guidelines are, and I think we’ll be OK.”
Weddle, who was the board’s co-chair when it hired Russ, said that he is decisive and communicative.
“I think he has not been timid in any of his decisions or telling us what he is going to do or how he feels about things,” Weddle said. “Even though we are kind of his bosses, he has no problem saying, ‘Well, this is how I feel about things.’
“He is a very hard worker, and will talk to you any time day or night about any concerns or issues you may have. And I think that’s not just school board members. I think that’s anybody in the community, whether it be employees, or just parents, or anybody who may have concerns.”
Crook, with whom Russ has a running, lighthearted dialogue about Virginia Tech vs. Duke hoops, said she is hoping that he is in for a long tenure. Russ’ predecessor, Lisa Chen, resigned in April 2020. John Busher had served for more than three years before her, and had a long career there as assistant superintendent. Tony Brads, whom Busher replaced, led the division for a decade. Russ signed a three-year contract.
“I think he has an affection for this general area of the Roanoke Valley. … This is what he described as an ideal place for him to live and raise his family,” Crook said. “So we hope that it fosters a really long-term relationship and employment here in Botetourt.”