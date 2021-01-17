Botetourt schools superintendent puts pressure in perspective

In late December, Russ moved to withdraw Botetourt athletics from an agreement with six other Southwest Virginia school systems, under which they would decide whether to play games each week based on COVID-19 statistics from the Virginia Department of Health. Russ said he didn’t see a scenario under that agreement in which they would be able to play, so he opted out, so students could get some games in. Last week, Roanoke and Roanoke County school divisions, who were part of the same agreement, announced that they were approving winter sports for their high schools.

Russ and board members Crook and Anna Weddle, the new chairwoman, agree that the decision was Russ’ to make. The new superintendent says that he felt no pressure from either the board or from parents who were eager to see their children play.

“I’ve been through pressure, and it was in April of 2014,” Russ said. “That’s pressure.”

He’s talking about April 4, 2014, the day that his wife and youngest child nearly died.

His wife, Brenda, was diagnosed with preeclampsia. Her liver was failing, and her doctor told the parents that they would have to deliver their baby girl three months early.