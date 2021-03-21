Botetourt sets public hearing on Civil War monument

More than 160 Confederate symbols were removed or relocated last year, and 71 of those were in Virginia, according to a report published by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

A Botetourt County committee's recommendation about its own Civil War monument, in front of the county courthouse in Fincastle, might become the next. The county's Monuments and Memorials Committee, formed last summer to address what to do about the Confederate Veterans Monument, is recommending that the county move it to an area behind the courthouse, where it would not loom over minority residents who expect fair treatment in that building.

County residents will get their say on the matter Tuesday, during the board of supervisors' regular meeting. It won't be the first time, though. Other recent board meetings have included public comment times during which multiple speakers have asked the board to leave the monument where it is, or put the matter up for a referendum and let the voters decide the monument's fate.

Amsterdam District Supervisor Steve Clinton, whom the board tasked in July with forming the committee, said legislative action is a better option than a referendum to decide such an issue.