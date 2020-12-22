Botetourt supervisor Sloan resigns from board to rejoin volunteer fire-EMS squad

Botetourt County's Buchanan District Supervisor, Ray Sloan, announced his resignation from the board of supervisors Tuesday.

Sloan, 64, who spent decades in various volunteer fire and rescue squads before joining the supervisors in 2018, said he has rejoined the Buchanan Volunteer Fire & EMS Department. His time on the board will end Dec. 30.

"I do not feel that I can fully serve on the fire department and serve on the board of supervisors," Sloan said during the board meeting. "This decision was not easily made. However, I have rarely passed opportunities to serve on emergency services. I will be serving this beloved county, just in a different capacity."

He nominated Arcadia-area resident Amy White to replace him for the remainder of his term, which expires Dec. 31, 2021. His board colleagues unanimously approved White, who is dean of Virginia Western Community College's School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

All of the board members and Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, wished Sloan well going forward.