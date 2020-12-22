Botetourt supervisor Sloan resigns from board to rejoin volunteer fire-EMS squad

Botetourt County's Buchanan District Supervisor, Ray Sloan, announced his resignation from the board of supervisors Tuesday.
Sloan, 64, who spent decades in various volunteer fire and rescue squads before joining the supervisors in 2018, said he has rejoined the Buchanan Volunteer Fire & EMS Department. His time on the board will end Dec. 30.
"I do not feel that I can fully serve on the fire department and serve on the board of supervisors," Sloan said during the board meeting. "This decision was not easily made. However, I have rarely passed opportunities to serve on emergency services. I will be serving this beloved county, just in a different capacity."
He nominated Arcadia-area resident Amy White to replace him for the remainder of his term, which expires Dec. 31, 2021. His board colleagues unanimously approved White, who is dean of Virginia Western Community College's School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.
All of the board members and Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, wished Sloan well going forward.
"I along with our colleagues on the board have really enjoyed working with you, enjoyed your sense of humor and your insights and your knowledge of the county," Amsterdam District board member Steve Clinton said. "Just been an invaluable asset to the board and to the county. We understand why you're doing what you’re doing. You’re going out very well, but there’s certainly a huge tinge of regret there."
Sloan, a funeral home owner, was the Buchanan department's chaplain when he ran unopposed for the Buchanan District seat. In his announcement, he recalled joining the Vinton Volunteer Rescue Squad in 1972, before joining the Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire Department about 38 years ago. He was with the Buchanan department for 16 years before running unopposed for the supervisor seat in 2017.
He addressed the county staff: "You cannot ask for better people to work with and have such a caring attitude about this county. It has been an awesome time. Very much a learning experience. I hope to pull that learning experience not only into my business, but also the fire department."
Among other actions, the board unanimously approved an ordinance to deal with properties where drugs, commercial sex acts and gunplay are a regular and dangerous occurrence. The law may apply what authorities called criminal blight nuisance status to such properties.
Roanoke and Roanoke County have similar laws, said Botetourt County Commonwealth’s Attorney John Alexander, who advocated for the ordinance.
As authorities identify troubled areas, they will notify owners and give them two options: Clean them up themselves, or the county will do it, for a fee.
“The thing I really like about this ordinance is it gives owners the chance to abate it, to fix the problem,” Alexander said before the meeting.
The prosecutor declined to identify specific areas that have had issues, hoping to give owners a chance to deal with them first. Sex trafficking has not been a “huge issue” in the county, “but it’s something you want to address when it happens,” he said.
The board re-appointed Hiawatha Nicely to a four-year term as the Amsterdam District representative to the county’s planning commission and named Dr. Beth Leffel to the county’s seat on the Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare board of directors. Both came via unanimous votes.