Botetourt supervisors table decision on Confederate monument

DALEVILLE — The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors heard from multiple county residents Tuesday about the fate of the Confederate monument in Fincastle.
But what it didn't hear — possible alternate sites — led the board to defer action on the obelisk.
Last summer, the supervisors tasked a newly formed Monuments and Memorials Committee with suggesting what to do about the landmark, and that group suggested in January that the county move it from its location in front of the county courthouse. The courthouse, where the monument has stood since 1904, is scheduled for renovations.
The architectural firm in charge of the courthouse renovations is also expected to deliver renderings of alternate sites in the area surrounding the courthouse. While the committee wanted to preserve the spire and such accompanying items as cannons, it recommended that they be moved from out front, where, members decided, it loomed too close to the heart of the county's criminal justice system.
The obelisk memorializes the men of 12 Confederate volunteer companies from Botetourt County and the women who supported them during the Civil War and through what its inscription calls the “dark Reconstruction years” that followed. Two years before its dedication, Virginia adopted a state constitution that effectively disenfranchised Black people.
Eight men spoke during a public hearing dedicated specifically to the committee's proposal. Seven of them wanted it to stay where it was, while the eighth spoke of his desire to contextualize the sacrifices of one of the volunteer companies, the Botetourt Artillery. That group suffered heavy losses in the Vicksburg Campaign of 1863.
A Confederate States of America general wrote in retreat from a battle that he saw the artillery "overrun in a sea of blue," Dan Phelps of Buchanan told the board, without advocating about the location.
"If you're a soldier, that's big," Phelps said. "That needs to be understood."
Several of the other men argued that the monument and the soldiers represented by it deserve their place of prominence in front of the courthouse. Carter Gill of Troutville said he is a retired Air Force colonel who flew combat missions in Vietnam and whose family members fought in wars including World War II and "The War of Northern Aggression."
"If not for the southern men and women who served the USA in World War I and World War II, the snowflakes who have trashed our Southern heritage would be speaking German or Japanese right now," Gill said. "Yet they continue to degrade and denigrate our heritage and Southern culture."
Claude Campbell said he has lived in the county for 40 years. He is "part white and part Powhatan Indian," he told the board. "We have no statues of our people whatsoever. None."
But "hitting a little bit on" his "white side," he said he wanted the monument to stay. His great-great-grandfather, an Augusta County apple farmer, joined the Confederacy, and Campbell was proud of him.
"Of all of that statues that's left, and there's not many left. Leave them alone," he said.
No one who addressed the board on Tuesday supported moving the monument.
On Blue Ridge Supervisor Billy Martin's motion, the board tabled a decision until they learn what the architects will suggest regarding location and presentation.
"It's compelling to hear all this," Buchanan Supervisor Amy White said of the speakers. "This decision will not be made lightly."