Buchanan resident enters Botetourt school board race

A candidate for Botetourt County’s Buchanan district school board seat has entered the race.

Jenny Wilson announced her candidacy in a Thursday news release. Her announcement comes a week after the district’s representative, Michelle Austin, said she would not seek re-election.

Wilson, a physical therapist for 19 years in the Roanoke Valley, comes from a family that is centered on education, according to her news release. Her mother went from being a school bus driver to teaching art and special education before moving into administration in Memphis, Tennessee. Her father was a school board member in the Topeka, Kansas, district where Wilson went to elementary school.

Wilson, who moved to Buchanan in 2007, was on the executive board of Buchanan Elementary School’s PTA for three years, two of them as its president.

Her husband is a biology professor at Hollins University, and their children are in Botetourt County public schools.

“She has the benefit of having children in the Botetourt County school system which will help her relate to the needs of students in her community,” the news release states.

