Can Starlink solve Virginia’s broadband challenges?

The Short household reached its breaking point about two months into the pandemic. Brandon Short said his wife called him while he was at work. The hot spot was down, and their two children couldn’t do remote learning so were instead running around the house. She couldn’t take it anymore.

“It was a tough day at the Short house,” he said.

Desperate for help to get reliable internet, Short emailed all of his representatives from the Wise County Board of Supervisors to Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, and U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. He reached out to the CEO of Comcast. Short lives about 600 feet away from relatives who have broadband through Comcast, but providers say cost prevents them from running cable to his house.

Then he got Starlink. He said his kids can do their schoolwork and the family can stream entertainment on TV. Because it’s been difficult during the pandemic for children to socialize with one another, reliable internet has helped his children chat with friends while playing video games.

“That has helped them out emotionally and mentally,” Short said.

It could be a while until houses in hard-to-reach and rural areas get broadband. In the meantime, Southwest Virginia is working on expanding Starlink access.