Three Democrats, two Republicans, two independents and a Libertarian square off for three open seats on Roanoke's city council. The election is Nov. 3, but early voting is underway for Roanoke's 64,000 registered voters. The candidates answered questions submitted by The Roanoke Times regarding some of the issues in Roanoke.

The candidates are: Democrats Robert Jeffrey, Peter Volosin and Trish White-Boyd, the only incumbent running for re-election; Republicans Maynard Keller and Peg McGuire; Libertarian Cesar Alberto; and independents Kiesha Preston and Stephanie Moon Reynolds. The candidates' answers are listed in the order that their names appear on the ballot.

CESAR ALBERTO (Libertarian)

Age: 23

Job: Current College Student at Virginia Western Community College

Educational background: Currently in college for a paralegal certificate

Businesses, citizens, school students, work places and more have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. What are your ideas for helping Roanoke recover from the pandemic?

Get out of their way. Plain and simple, the city expects entrepreneurs to come to the city to open a business with the knowledge of a career bureaucrat, and when we get here to open it up it’s borderline impossible, without an entire team of lawyers and experts on your side. I’d like to see a one-stop shop for small business similar to a financial aid office at a college or a Department of Motor Vehicles-type situation where one person tells you everything the city wants and walks you through it.

There’s a candidate who keeps touting “we had 13 business go up in March during the height of the pandemic.” Wow! A whole 13? In a city of 100,000? If that’s the measure of success in Roanoke I don’t want to see what failure looks like!!!

Roanoke has had more than 30 shootings with injuries and 8 fatal shootings this year. What can the city do to reduce the number of shootings?

All the shootings in our city truly boil down to one thing. It’s gang turf wars. And when we look at gangs, what’s their main source of income? It’s drugs. Our government looks at this like a legal issue instead of a commodities issue. it’s a hard pill to swallow, but if we’ve learned anything, it’s that Americans love drugs. Plain and simple, if we removed the illegality these “gangs” would be corporations and would have the opportunity to buy each other out instead of killing each other. Has Walmart ever shot up a Kroger? Or a CVS shot up a Walgreens? No because the free market allows them to compete. As a city councilman, I would advocate for a Police Chief Friendly to ending the failed racist War on Drugs, and also tell the feds if you want to enforce your unjust laws you use your resources. I am against us using our tax revenue for the policing of someone else’s vices.

Like many cities, Roanoke has long lacked equitable economic opportunities for all citizens. What can the city do to improve the economic livelihoods of all Roanokers?

Begin by ensuring that the poorest neighborhoods have direct transportation to the cconomic hubs in our city. It makes no sense for a bus to take two hours to go from Hurt Park to Valley View. I want to see us focus on a “trickle up economy” where we focus on lifting up the bottom 30% of our city with the help from the top 10% of business. If we can eliminate the tax burden on all small business making less than, let’s just say, $250,000 and increase the tax rate on business making more than $1 million a year, Roanoke can become the small business capital of not just Virginia but the entire country

The videotaped killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis sparked a wave of racial protests across the United States, including a large protest in Roanoke on May 30 and subsequent smaller protests. What can the city do to combat racism and confront racial tensions?

Simple. Begin by lifting up those who need the help the most. No one worries about the color of each other’s skin when we’re all doing well in our lives. It’s when things start to go wrong that we begin to look for scapegoats. Unfortunately in this country, minorities have been used as a scapegoat since the inception of our nation. We have come a long way and have a long way left to go. I can’t sit here and pretend like I have the answers because I don’t and don’t be fooled into thinking that any of the other candidates have the solution because no one does. All we can do is lead by example in our lives and in our public interactions. We must lead the way. We must see beyond the color of someone’s skin and financial footing for we are all Americans. We are all one Roanoke!

What are other issues and topics are important to you? What more would you like to see Roanoke City Council do for its citizens?

I’d like to see the city council move away from the belief that they know more than their constituents. I want to have a City Council that listens to its residents.

I want to see term limits imposed for all members of city council and the mayor. I’d like to see an elected school board

I’d like to see a one-stop shop for small business. And I want the city to work out a deal with AirBnB to collect occupancy taxes automatically and eliminate all regulations on short-term rentals in one’s own primary residence

I’d like our schools to start at a later time, and for vocational courses to be offered during the last two years of their public schooling so that they don’t only graduate with a high school diploma but a certificate in HVAC Repair, or a certificate in legal assisting. If we have shortage of blue-collar workers but an abundance of students. why not connect the two?

ROBERT JEFFREY (Democrat)

Age: 51

Job: President Jeffrey Media, Inc; Publisher, ColorsVA magazine

Boards/commissions/civic groups: Goodwill Industries of the Valleys; incoming Chair Family Promise of Roanoke; United Way of Roanoke; Gamma Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc; Pilgrim Baptist Church member

Educational background: Hampton University, class of 1991; Executive Management Training, Robert C. Maynard Institute for Journalism Education; Kellogg School of Business at Northwestern University

Businesses, citizens, school students, work places and more have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. What are your ideas for helping Roanoke recover from the pandemic?

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our families, our schools, our business, our healthcare and much more. Recovery is not something that will happen overnight. It will be a process that as a city, we must work through together.

Roanoke has had more than 30 shootings with injuries and 8 fatal shootings this year. What can the city do to reduce the number of shootings?

The answer to gun violence is not an easy one. It’s not as simple as enacting more laws or taking away guns or even adding more police. We must look at the issue holistically. As a city, we need to attract companies with jobs that pay a living wage, provide more affordable housing and address the issues related to transportation. By addressing all the issues that may lead to gun violence, I believe that we will be able to reduce gun violence.

Like many cities, Roanoke has long lacked equitable economic opportunities for all citizens. What can the city do to improve the economic livelihoods of all Roanokers?

The role of city council should be to attract industries that pay a living wage and provide opportunities for advancement. We must also provide and promote job training, apprenticeships and internships that provide the necessary experience needed for technology-focused positions, positions in healthcare and trade skills.

The videotaped killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis sparked a wave of racial protests across the United States, including a large protest in Roanoke on May 30 and subsequent smaller protests. What can the city do to combat racism and confront racial tensions?

To combat racism, it must be acknowledged. To combat racism, we must address the systemic racism and injustices that exist in our laws and our policies. And while Roanoke has many opportunities to talk about, learn about and understand racism, it is now time to act. We need to make changes to our policies and provide equitable access to opportunities.

What are other issues and topics are important to you? What more would you like to see Roanoke City Council do for its citizens?

The issues important to me, I believe are the issues important to Roanokers. Transportation, lack of affordable housing, need for high-paying jobs, addressing issues of gun violence, food deserts and homelessness. I believe Roanoke has much to offer but we must listen to the voices of our citizens and work together to our home, our community the best that it can be.

MAYNARD KELLER (Republican)

Age: 53

Job: Certified Financial Planner; President of American Financial Planning, Inc. Previously taught high school for 4 years

Boards/commissions/civic groups: Elder, Hope of Israel Congregation; Executive Committee, Roanoke Valley Region AACA (car club); Chief Financial Officer, American Motors Owners Club; Team Roll Over Cancer (cycling group that biked across America); Virginia Citizens Defense League, member; Roanoke Task Force to Reduce Gun Violence, current participant; Roanoke Citizens Budget Academy; Roanoke Modified Ward Task Force

Educational background: B.A. Bob Jones University, Biblical Studies with Greek minor; M.A. Bob Jones University, Biblical Studies’ The American College, post-graduate financial planning program; CFP certification from the CFP Board of Standards, Inc.

Businesses, citizens, school students, work places and more have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. What are your ideas for helping Roanoke recover from the pandemic?

During my lifetime, I cannot recall such a draconian reaction by government to any disease or emergency. I recommend allowing all businesses, schools and government services to open at full capacity. Allow citizens to make their own choices. If people want to eat out, let them. If students want to return to school in person, let them. Everything in life has risks. The American people are strong and resilient.

Roanoke has had more than 30 shootings with injuries and 8 fatal shootings this year. What can the city do to reduce the number of shootings?

Shooting are up dramatically since June. What can the city do? Enforce existing laws and be tough on crime. Don’t give cop killers parole. Murderers, including cop killers, should receive the death penalty. Encourage various police and law enforcement divisions to cooperate to stop crime. Admit there is a gang problem in Roanoke and go after the gangs. Don’t take away the rights of law-abiding citizens to defend themselves. You never know if you’re at the wrong McDonald’s at the wrong time.

Like many cities, Roanoke has long lacked equitable economic opportunities for all citizens. What can the city do to improve the economic livelihoods of all Roanokers?

Government should protect the rights of all citizens. Citizens should have equal opportunities; however, this doesn’t mean there will be equal outcomes. There are many reasons why businesses succeed or fail. Roanoke should streamline the process for starting a business. Right now, there are too many hurdles and roadblocks. A number of large companies have either left Roanoke or scaled back the operations. Roanoke needs to be business-friendly and eliminate the Business, Professional and Occupational Licensing tax, which a tax on gross receipts, not profit.

The videotaped killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis sparked a wave of racial protests across the United States, including a large protest in Roanoke on May 30 and subsequent smaller protests. What can the city do to combat racism and confront racial tensions?

Justice needs to be color blind. The mistreatment of anyone, rich or poor, black or white, is wrong. What can Roanoke do? Enhance de-escalation training and use of non-lethal methods of restraint. Our law enforcement officers need better compensation and training. In Roanoke, the police need the support of city council. At the Back the Blue Rally on July 5, not a single member of city council attended the rally. At the Back the Blue Rally on August 18, which Peg McGuire and I sponsored, again not a single member of city council attended. Where were they? These were public events. We didn’t receive a single “regret” that they couldn’t be there. City council says they support law enforcement, but their actions deny this.

What are other issues and topics are important to you? What more would you like to see Roanoke City Council do for its citizens?

Roanoke City Council needs to be transparent. Their backroom deals need to end. Real estate favors in exchange for campaign donations need to stop. City council needs to not only hear, but listen. City council also needs diversity of thought. Right now, they are a far-left echo chamber that only hears what they want to hear. How about new council members with a fresh perspective?

PEG McGUIRE (Republican)

Age: 52

Job: Marketing and media consultant; former director of communications for the Virginia Museum of Transportation; producer and writer for the "611: American Icon" documentary

Civic Groups: African American Heritage Group at the Virginia Museum of Transportation, Virginia Children's Theatre, Catholic Charities

Educational background: Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in Communications Journalism from Saint Louis University

Businesses, citizens, school students, workplaces and more have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. What are your ideas for helping Roanoke recover from the pandemic?

Widen our lens of “safety.” For the past eight months, the COVID numbers are the only numbers that seem to matter.

Let’s start thinking about the whole health of our community. Child abuse, domestic abuse, suicides, overdoses, anxiety, depression, hunger and homelessness are abundant. Let’s balance the COVID case numbers with the rate of suicides, overdoses, domestic abuse cases, child abuse incidents, and acute depressive episodes.

Let’s take the aftermath of the shutdown as seriously as we took the threat of COVID. Let’s balance our decisions on the whole health of our community.

Get kids back in school. Working parents are at their breaking point. Our most vulnerable kids will be left behind. We know that education can be the magic bullet for our most vulnerable kids. If our area private schools can safely host in-person learning, then so can our public schools.

Ask businesses what they need to recover, rebuild and rehire. Every small business leader I’ve talked to has told me the same thing: Trying to get any idea through the city is nearly impossible. Our business leaders and entrepreneurs are the most creative and innovative people around. Give them what they need and get out of their way.

Safety: For the love of all things holy, back the police and first responders. Safe streets are economic drivers.

Roanoke has had more than 30 shootings with injuries and 8 fatal shootings this year. What can the city do to reduce the number of shootings?

Get the kids back in school. Our Roanoke City Schools administrators -- especially at the high school level -- could often detect and defuse situations before shots were fired.

Involve the churches and community groups. Our places of worship are essential in helping to build and support families.

Give the Roanoke Police Department the resources they need to recruit and keep good law enforcement officers. Our department currently has 32 open positions and only 12 recruits at the academy. The lack of support shown to our police force this summer has led to increased resignations and retirements. Let’s up their pay, give them the training they need, and thank them for their service.

Like many cities, Roanoke has long lacked equitable economic opportunities for all citizens. What can the city do to improve the economic livelihoods of all Roanokers?

Give the citizens a seat at the table. We currently elect our city council members at-large and our city council appoints our school board members. At-large elections and appointed school boards are rooted in racism. They were enacted during the Jim Crow era and were designed to limit the political influence of people of color.

If we want equity, we need to give everyone a seat at the table through fair and honest representation.

Let’s go from at-large elections to ward elections. Neighborhoods would be organized into wards and the citizens would elect representatives to city council. No neighborhood would be left out and diverse voices would be heard and respected.

Let’s elect our school board members. Granted, we’ve been blessed with outstanding appointed school board members the past few years. But will we always be so blessed? By electing our school board members, we create key checks and balances within our government structure.

If we’re going to dismantle systemic racism, shouldn’t we dismantle the election system that promoted racism and prejudice?

Education: Get the kids back in school. (Sense a theme?) Education is the magic bullet for some of our kids. Online learning is not cutting it.

The videotaped killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis sparked a wave of racial protests across the United States, including a large protest in Roanoke on May 30 and subsequent smaller protests. What can the city do to combat racism and confront racial tensions?

As a Republican, I’m often caught in the middle of people yelling “Black Lives Matter” and “All Lives Matter.” I’m the adoptive mother of two brown boys. I do not believe that the United States of America is inherently racist. I do not believe that we were founded on racist ideas. But I also know that racists are among us and my sons will experience prejudice and hate.

I often tell my fellow Republicans that our people of color have a point. Prejudice is a burden that destroys a person’s dignity and threatens his/her future. It’s ugly and it makes life inaccessible at all levels.

That is wrong.

We solve this problem not in the city council hearing room, or in the classroom, but on the sidewalk, neighbor to neighbor, person to person. We start by eliminating the prejudice and bias that each of us hold. (And we are all biased in various ways.)

As an elected official --and as a human, actually -- I can’t promise that I can solve the issues of prejudice, racism, and bias. I can only promise that I will see each citizen as a whole person, made in the image of God, who has promise and potential beyond our wildest dreams. As an elected official, my job will be to pave the runway so they can live fully and completely, free from restraint, and triumphantly.

What are other issues and topics that are important to you? What more would you like to see Roanoke City Council do for its citizens?

Technical Education: A regional valley-wide technical high school that teaches the trades. If we can have a regional library system and manage a complex system of greenways and trails, we can create a regional technical high school.

The Airport: Please, in the name of all things holy, let’s do whatever we can, as a region, to attract more airlines, more flights, and larger airplanes out of our Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. The pandemic has hurt travel, but if we work outside the box, we can flourish.

The BPOL tax drives me nuts: The COVID mayhem proved that we don’t necessarily have to be in an office 100 percent of the time. That means that professionals can live anywhere and still do their thing. And many of them have set up as one-person shops who now work on long-term contracts or on 1099s

The BPOL tax is based on gross revenue not gross profits. Some professionals take on big projects and then contract skilled labor on 1099 short-term contracts. Structure the BPOL tax so that it doesn’t ding 1099 professionals who subcontract. It’s a win-win. We can attract the newly unleashed professionals. They’d love living in Roanoke!

KIESHA PRESTON (Independent)

Age: 33

Job: Early Childhood Educator/Youth Advocate

Boards/commissions/civic groups: TAP Domestic Violence Services Advisory Committee member; American Foundation for Suicide Prevention field advocate; Virginia ACLU member

Educational background: Studied music and theatre at Hollins University

Businesses, citizens, school students, work places and more have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. What are your ideas for helping Roanoke recover from the pandemic?

I think the priorities for the next few years need to be making sure that people have jobs, making sure that people have affordable places to live, and making sure that everyone can stay safe. Roanoke already has at least 300 individuals who have been identified as homeless and with the entire nation on the brink of an eviction crisis, the need for safe, affordable housing is greater than ever. When people have a safe place to live, their odds of succeeding in every other area of life increase so removing housing barriers and making sure that no one in the city gets left behind will be key.

I also think that now is a good time to focus on infrastructure projects, particularly green infrastructure. We were underprepared for this pandemic but science has already told us that we're in the middle of a climate change crisis and it's a crisis that we have power to do something about. Green infrastructure projects would not only help create jobs, but would simultaneously reduce our carbon footprint, potentially reduce some of the flooding that certain parts of the city are prone to, and contribute to helping keep our waterways clear.

We don't know how much longer COVID will be around so prioritizing health and safety during this time is crucial, particularly in our schools. We need to make sure that schools have the funding they need to properly clean and sanitize while also making sure that people have access to PPE.

Roanoke has had more than 30 shootings with injuries and 8 fatal shootings this year. What can the city do to reduce the number of shootings?

As a Roanoke native who has lived in high-crime neighborhoods the majority of my life, I recall experiencing similar levels of violent crime in the 1990s when I was a child. I say this to point out that the violent crime problem we're experiencing isn't new. It has consistently shown up in waves in Roanoke. It gets better for a while, and then it resumes and I think the reason we've failed to solve the problem for good is that little has been done to address the root.

Most gun-related deaths and injuries are directly connected to domestic violence, mental illness, police-involved shootings, and gang activity.

If we focus on strengthening communities, funding preventative programs, and creating equitable economic opportunities so people don't feel the need to join gangs, we're going to see violent crime go way down.

Like many cities, Roanoke has long lacked equitable economic opportunities for all citizens. What can the city do to improve the economic livelihoods of all Roanokers?

I would like to create more economically diverse neighborhoods by creating affordable housing opportunities in higher opportunity parts of town.

Statistics have shown that economically diverse schools perform 22 times better than schools with high concentrated levels of poverty and creating economically diverse neighborhoods plays an important role in facilitating economically diverse schools. Presently all children have access to public education but the quality of that education is not the same. Education plays a key role in establishing economic livelihood so it's important that we remove educational barriers that low-income families often face.

We also need to make sure that schools have the funding they need to accommodate students with special needs. Far too often parents struggle and fight for common-sense accommodations in their IEPS, often needing to spend money out of pocket to hire advocates to fight on their behalf. Funding plays a big role in the struggles those parents encounter and the city has power to do something about that.

We need more efficient public transportation so that people without transportation of their own have an affordable way to get to and from work, and we need more job training programs, and job opportunities, for people who lack college degrees.

The videotaped killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis sparked a wave of racial protests across the United States, including a large protest in Roanoke on May 30 and subsequent smaller protests. What can the city do to combat racism and confront racial tensions?

Step one is acknowledging that racism exists, acknowledging the systemic nature of it, and then doing something to dismantle that system. A big part of that means reimagining what public safety should look like. I'd like to see a more focus on restorative opposed to punitive justice. I'd like to see non-violent offenders met with resources to decrease the likelihood that they'll offend again. I'd like to see well-funded mental health, substance abuse, domestic violence, and other preventative programs, and I'd like to see people as a whole with equitable access to the resources that they need to thrive in our community.

What are other issues and topics are important to you? What more would you like to see Roanoke City Council do for its citizens?

My entire platform is about amplifying the voices of Roanoke residents. My firm belief is that government belongs to the people and elected officials are simply there to represent them. My goal is to give power back to Roanoke residents by genuinely listening to them and working alongside them to find solutions.

STEPHANIE MOON REYNOLDS (Independent)

Age: 62

Job: 42-year employee of the City of Roanoke, including Department of Social Services, Parks and Recreation and 12 years as Roanoke City Council Clerk

Boards/commissions/civic groups: Virginia Municipal Clerks Association (President 2008 - 2009); Roanoke City Central Council PTA; William Fleming High School PTSA; International Municipal Institute for Municipal Clerks; TAP Project Discovery Educational; Kiwanis Club of Roanoke; Roanoke Valley Sister Cities; Virginia Municipal League Human Services and Education Development Policy Committee

Education background: William Fleming High School (Class of 1976); Virginia Western Community College; Associate Applied Science Degree; Legal Studies/Cum Laude

Businesses, citizens, school students, work places and more have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. What are your ideas for helping Roanoke recover from the pandemic?

As a member of Roanoke City Council, I would encourage our citizens to continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Virginia Department of Health protocols until such time as it is documented that the active infections from the virus are declining. With regard to our business community whose livelihood depends upon patronage, I would ask for frequent updates from the City Manager as to our need to create subsidy programs and seek outside assistance to help underwrite business operations until certain bans on attendance and patronage are lifted. Since I have relatives who are small business owners in the city, I would also consult with them for direction as they are incredibly good sources of information from where “the rubber meets the road.”

Roanoke has had more than 30 shootings with injuries and 8 fatal shootings this year. What can the city do to reduce the number of shootings?

Violence reduction will not come about without broad community engagement and support. I believe there needs to be a written plan with timetables and assigned responsibilities which has as its foundation best practices from cities in Virginia and elsewhere who have had documented success in reducing gang violence and homicides. The cities of Newport News and Danville have full time Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Coordinators who report directly to the City Manager. Newport News’ program has produced phenomenal results built upon community engagement of the plan development in accordance with the Office of Justice and Delinquency Prevention National Gang Center recommendations and local law enforcement agencies partnerships and other community-based nonprofits. I believe success of both programs has been overwhelming because of community support and the reduction of red tape and politics due to the coordinators working directly out of the City Manager’s Office and not the police department.

Like many cities, Roanoke has long lacked equitable economic opportunities for all citizens. What can the city do to improve the economic livelihoods of all Roanokers?

The foundation to individual and family wealth-building is earning power beyond the minimum wage threshold. Thus, we must begin to offer programs which train our citizens (the young, the unemployed, and the under-employed) in the skill areas which pay a “living wage” and come with benefits and opportunities for advancement. Along with the training we must provide a comprehensive program of “wrap around” services to connect workforce-ready persons with employers. In this regard, I would, as a member of the Roanoke City Council ask that Virginia Western Community College, in partnership with the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, seek to get our area designated to receive state funding to initiate a Network2Work Program. The governor recently announced funding that will expand this initiative, (which has been in operation since 2016 in the Charlottesville region under the direction of the Piedmont Community College) to three new locations in the Commonwealth – the Shenandoah Valley, Hampton Roads and Greater Richmond regions. The demonstrated results of the pilot program in Charlottesville justified the Governor’s recent award of funds to expand the program. This program has the potential to help us to improve the economic livelihood of all Roanokers.

The videotaped killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis sparked a wave of racial protests across the United States, including a large protest in Roanoke on May 30 and subsequent smaller protests. What can the city do to combat racism and confront racial tensions?

Nothing new under the sun. In the early 1980s, tensions were high between the Roanoke City Police Department and several civil rights organizations, namely the NAACP and SCLC that resulted from policies and in-the-field practices by the police department which were prejudicial to the minority and low income communities in Roanoke.

I recall the appointment of a citywide workgroup who would participate in a series of workshops which were designed and facilitated by the George Mason University’s Center for Conflict Resolution. The result was the diffusion of tension, the development of policies and procedures that would govern police behavior relative to citizen engagement, as well as new and innovative community policing programs were instituted which brought patrol officers in direct contact with the citizens they were sworn to serve and protect. I believe that it’s time to repeat this process in order to create the conversations that are necessary in order for Roanoke to get refocused on ensuring that every citizen is treated with respect and given the opportunity to succeed and become productive self-sufficient members of the community.

What are other issues and topics are important to you? What more would you like to see Roanoke City Council do for its citizens?

Two issues that are a part of my campaign platform come to mind.

First, blight eradication. A ride around the city, particularly the older sections, reveal a dire need to address vacant overgrown lots, vacant and abandoned buildings, and overgrowth within the public rights of way. These conditions are not only unsightly, but also create conditions favorable for criminal activity, property owner disinvestment, declining property values and red-lining. If we are truly the All-America City that we profess to be, we must rally the forces, within the city departments and within the public and nonprofit sectors to develop strategies that address these conditions. Blight is not “self-healing” and the city, in years past, led the charge to address these conditions by engaging neighborhood organizations, nonprofits and the private sector in programs and other activities to make every neighborhood a good place to live and raise a family.

Secondly, public education. Every child deserves a quality education to have the opportunity to earn a living and be self-sufficient. The current break in classroom education caused by the coronavirus pandemic has worsened the already challenging task of preparing our public-school students for successful futures. As a member of the city council, I would propose that the council, Roanoke City School Board and our respective administrators form an education compact which will meet not less than bi-monthly to receive reports and have dialogue on the issues that are confronting our students and develop ways and means to meet the need. The compact should also reach out for input from such organizations as Smart Beginnings Greater Roanoke, Total Action for Progress Head Start, Virginia Western Community College, as well as private providers of early childhood education. An intentional and coordinated effort is needed to ensure that our children and young adults will have the educational foundation necessary to be productive and fulfilled members of society.

PETER VOLOSIN (Democrat)

Age: 34

Job: County Planner, Botetourt County

Boards/commissions/civic groups: Local Colors, Roanoke Fair Housing Board, Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission, Virginia Recreational Facilities Authority, Roanoke Diversity Center

Educational background: Bachelor’s degree from Brown University; master’s in urban and regional planning from Georgetown University

Businesses, citizens, school students, work places and more have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. What are your ideas for helping Roanoke recover from the pandemic?

Stemming the spread of COVID is critical to our economic recovery, so certainly access to fast and free or affordable testing is very important in the short term. It will also be important for government and businesses to continue to get creative and pivot. Local governments should be trusted authorities in times of crisis, so spreading up-to-date, accurate info with the residents is the highest priority, as well as ensuring people know exactly how and when to access resources. As a community, we must find ways to be able to perform necessary activities while implementing the recommended guidelines.

We have to ask what consequences our policies will have down the road. For example, halting evictions and promoting programs that help keep people in their homes will avoid more drastic economic fallout later. This time also provides a great opportunity to reexamine where we must improve in areas such as broadband, transportation, and educational access. Expanding access to needed infrastructure was already a top priority of my campaign, and the pandemic has shone a bright light on gaps in access we already knew existed. Ensuring every Roanoker has access to affordable, fast broadband internet has proven to be an absolute necessity for education and business. Addressing these infrastructure challenges fights the multi-dimensional effects of poverty and will make us a stronger city long-term.

While we don’t yet know all the ways how, it’s clear that COVID will shift the way we do some things for a long time and possibly permanently. We must envision the ways business, schools, housing, and transportation will change and work to shape policy that fits that, not cling to the idea of a return to exactly how things were.

Roanoke has had more than 30 shootings with injuries and 8 fatal shootings this year. What can the city do to reduce the number of shootings?

Every Roanoker deserves to live in a place they feel safe. The epidemic of gun violence here and nationwide has been disheartening and requires an holistic approach. While I support public policy like universal background checks and believe that legislation can help reduce gun violence, I also know it doesn’t make it disappear.

Aside from policy that helps keep deadly weapons out of the hands of dangerous people, I support comprehensively addressing poverty in our city. We know there’s a link between gun homicide and constrained social mobility, so building a city where people have opportunity and aren’t left behind is another way to reduce shootings.

While it might not seem related, supporting green spaces and outdoor recreation is another way to curtail violence. We know that crime in Highland Park dropped with the introduction of the dog park and the many people who began frequenting it. By making it easier and safer for people to exercise and relax outdoors, we might be able to discourage violence in areas it has been prominent.

Like many cities, Roanoke has long lacked equitable economic opportunities for all citizens. What can the city do to improve the economic livelihoods of all Roanokers?

Certainly some of the changes we’re experiencing are exciting, like the introduction of the medical school and brain research center, but industries that were the backbone of this city for many decades have left, and left many people behind when they did. I think my background as an economic planner will help implement sustainable solutions to help all Roanokers thrive.

Everyone in our city deserves to live in a place of opportunity, both now and in the future. My focus will be on getting people the tools they need to succeed, reducing the cost of doing business in the city, supporting and promoting local businesses, creating and fostering quality workforce development programs, attracting new developments around improved infrastructure, and incentivizing small business incubation centers.

The videotaped killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis sparked a wave of racial protests across the United States, including a large protest in Roanoke on May 30 and subsequent smaller protests. What can the city do to combat racism and confront racial tensions?

George Floyd’s tragic death has brought forth a necessary reckoning. We are all coming to terms with the history of entrenched discrimination in our country, but it’s also important to remember our local history and the consequences systemic racism has had here in our own city if we’re to overcome tensions and promote a just and unified Roanoke.

If we ignore the current impacts of past practices like redlining and urban renewal, we are doing a disservice to the city and its future. Conversations acknowledging our history have become more frequent in recent years, and we’ll need to keep those discussions top of mind when figuring out how best to move forward. Continually listening and engaging with the community will be central to the process.

I have been inspired by programs like the one in Denver that dispatches mental health professionals, social workers, and paramedics to certain calls rather than police. Over the years, police have been increasingly expected to handle issues beyond their scope and training, which is neither fair to them or the public. It makes more sense to proactively triage calls and send the appropriate professionals than to be reactive and send the police to all of them.

What are other issues and topics are important to you? What more would you like to see Roanoke City Council do for its citizens?

Protecting our environment is important to me, as it’s tied to Roanoke’s success in several ways. We’ve done a great job leveraging the region’s natural assets in recent years to attract tourism and business. It’s also improved residents’ quality of life: if you ask someone what their favorite thing about living in Roanoke is, you often get the response that it’s living with such easy accessibility to activities like biking, hiking and paddling. If we’d like that to continue, we need to be certain we’re preserving these treasures for future generations. With climate change bringing more extreme weather, we must also be mindful of continued stormwater and flood mitigation, implementing a green building code, and building the infrastructure to have more electric vehicles in Roanoke.

TRISH WHITE-BOYD (Democrat, incumbent city council member)

Age: 57

Job: Owner/Director Blue Ridge Senior Services President, Star City Management Services and a Certified Senior Advisor

Boards/commissions/civic groups: Council assignments include Legislative Committee, Member, Personnel Committee, Elected Official representative, Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Comprehensive , Economic Development Strategy Committee, Alternate Council Liaison, Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Elected Official Representative and Virginia Municipal League, Environmental Quality Policy Committee. Other boards include former board member, Roanoke Higher Education Center; former board member, League of Older Americans

Educational background: B. S., Business Administration, Averett University

Businesses, citizens, school students, work places and more have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. What are your ideas for helping Roanoke recover from the pandemic?

The first thing we have to do here in Roanoke is contain the spread of the virus. The Virginia Department of Health is primarily in charge of testing for this region. But in addition to what the VDH is doing, the city along with my colleagues on council have created a partnership with New Horizons and they are currently conducting free testing onsite and [at] a mobile unit that has been deployed all over the city. We must use the CARES Act funding along with the state’s COVID-19 relief fund money wisely to help our businesses recover, continue to work closely with [Roanoke City Public Schools] as they implement their 10-point plan for reopening and continue to assist our residents through our recovery grant funding programs. It is our responsibility as members of Roanoke City Council to ensure the businesses, residents, schools and students have what they need to recover from this pandemic.

Roanoke has had more than 30 shootings with injuries and 8 fatal shootings this year. What can the city do to reduce the number of shootings?

Roanoke like many other cities in the United States is dealing with gun violence. We’ve seen many changes in Virginia State law that went into effect July 2020. With these changes we will see some decrease in gun violence. There is still more to be done at the state level and I’m confident our legislators will continue to address gun laws. But as for the City of Roanoke, we are taking action. Mayor Sherman P. Lea, Vice-Mayor Joe Cobb, Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman and U.S. Marshal Tom Foster held a press conference on October 1 addressing a recent response to the increase in gun violence in Roanoke. We are now in Operation Street Sweeper. The U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and Roanoke Police worked side-by-side for two weeks to serve active criminal warrants. 212 warrants served, 138 subjects apprehended, 18 firearms seized, $3,761 USC seized, 116.2 grams of heroin seized, 458.6 grams of meth seized, 2.73 grams crack seized and one vehicle seized. The City of Roanoke, police and my colleagues on council take gun violence and other criminal activity seriously and we are in the beginning of a new era. We are not happy with this violence nor are our residents and we are taking action.

Like many cities, Roanoke has long lacked equitable economic opportunities for all citizens. What can the city do to improve the economic livelihoods of all Roanokers?

I realize we have a 22% poverty rate and that is not OK with me. I have been working diligently with Virginia Career works and local employers to match residents with skilled and technical jobs that are not being filled because the lack of qualified applicants. Numerous businesses in Roanoke offer good-paying jobs and it’s my responsibility as a member of council to facilitate that connection with our residents to those jobs. I am working with Rob Leonard with Build Smart Institute (a trade school) to see how we can transition our high school graduates who are not interested in college but, are very interested in learning a trade. I know basic trades are in high demand and are an excellent path to financial stability and can be very rewarding. CCAP [Community College Access Program] is a great program that allows graduating students from RCPS to attend Virginia Western Community College tuition-free and I envision the same thing for trade schools.

The videotaped killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis sparked a wave of racial protests across the United States, including a large protest in Roanoke on May 30 and subsequent smaller protests. What can the city do to combat racism and confront racial tensions?

In order to combat and confront racism we have to first as a city acknowledge that it exists. Roanoke is no different from a lot of cities during the 1960s and ‘70s. It is imperative that the city not overlook the moral commitment that has been made to the people of Gainsboro years ago. The gentrification and urban renewal that took place in the Gainsboro community is unconscionable and we have to do what’s right. I was fortunate enough to be appointed to the newly formed Equity and Empowerment Advisory Board as chair and along with my colleague on council Bill Bestpitch, who will co-chair. The purpose and responsibility of the Equity and Empowerment Advisory Board is to 1.) Review the priorities for Interwoven Equity 2.) Review all existing city policies ordinances and regulations and recommend to city council changes in such policies, ordinances or regulations to eliminate any policies or procedures that promote inequality or limit empowerment. This will include hiring practices, police policy and certainly interwoven equity just to name a few key areas.

What are other issues and topics are important to you? What more would you like to see Roanoke City Council do for its citizens?

I would like for City Council to hear more from the residents of this city. Council members have recently discussed having one meeting in each quadrant of this city. We would go to the residents instead of them coming to us. This will give some residents an opportunity to bring their ideas, thoughts or concerns before council. It may be difficult for some residents to come downtown and this may make it just a little easier for some residents that otherwise may not have the opportunity.

