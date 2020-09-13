CARES Act provides more grant money to Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Radford

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded just under $400,000 to Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Radford, according to an announcement from Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Virginia.

The funding comes in the form of community development block grants rooted to the CARES Act, a federal relief package that was passed earlier this year to help institutions, families and workers offset some of the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Blacksburg and Christiansburg — which were, respectively, awarded $210,594 and $111,118 — the grants mark another round of federal funding for the two localities.

Radford is receiving $74,893 from the recent grant.

“Community development block grants support local governments in maintaining important services and promoting quality of life in their jurisdictions,” Griffith said. “Additional funding from this grant program during the pandemic will provide a measure of relief to New River Valley communities.”

The two Montgomery County towns were recently the recipients of direct CARES Act funding, with Blacksburg receiving $4.8 million and Christiansburg receiving $3.2 million. A portion of those allocations, which were based on population numbers, will be made available to qualifying businesses and nonprofits.

