CASEY: 7 months later, furloughed waitress hasn't seen a penny of unemployment

Deanna Kirschner still has the document — a “determination of benefits” letter, dated March 27, issued by the Virginia Employment Commission. It arrived after the restaurant where she waited tables for 18 years furloughed the server during a temporary, pandemic-caused closure this past spring.
The letter said Kirschner, 55, was eligible for $203 per week in unemployment benefits, up to a maximum of $4,466. The determination was based on $17,708.71 Kirschner earned as a server at Famous Anthony’s (Oak Grove) over four previous quarters.
The VEC official who issued that conclusion was noted by a code number, “Deputy VEC651.” The document also sports this “IMPORTANT MESSAGE:”
“Beginning with the benefit week ending 04/04/20 through 07/25/20 you will receive an extra $600 per week paid, under the CARES Act 2020.”
Above that message, handwritten neatly in purple ink, are notes Kirschner scribbled on the document.
“Fri June 5 *Back To Work*,” she wrote, along with scheduled shifts through June 17.
Before Kirschner returned to work June 5 she filed weekly jobless claims with the VEC by telephone. At the end of her first week back on the job, she resigned so she could care for her 92-year-old dad, Del Kirschner.
“He would prefer for me not to work right now,” Kirschner said. “He doesn’t want COVID-19.”
Kirschner realizes she’s probably ineligible for unemployment benefits dating from the time she voluntarily left her job. But what March 18 to June 4, the period she was involuntarily furloughed? Despite that March 27 letter, she hasn’t seen a penny of benefits from then.
By my calculations, she’s due 11 weeks worth of Virginia unemployment benefits, which totals $2,233, plus at least eight weeks of federal benefits totaling $4,800. It adds up to $7,033, a not insignificant sum for just about anybody.
Kirschner has called and called and called the VEC. Its telephone reps have transferred her calls to other reps, leaving her without answers. She personally visited the VEC offices in Roanoke County. But that didn’t do any good, either.
A significant language barrier may be causing part of the problem. Kirschner was born in Korea, where she and her siblings were orphaned when she was a toddler. When she was 15, Del Kirschner and his wife adopted them.
His daughter is probably 70% fluent in English, which means that on occasion, it can be more difficult than usual to communicate. But Amy Terry, a friend of Kirschner’s for more than 20 years who speaks English perfectly, tried to intercede with the VEC and didn’t get anywhere either.
“It’s just weird that she hasn’t gotten a penny,” Terry told me.
For understandable privacy reasons, it’s difficult for intermediaries such as Terry, or journalists such as myself, to troubleshoot particular workers’ cases. That’s also a challenge for state lawmakers such as Del. Chris Hurst, D-Blacksburg.
He’s tracking complaints from 40 different constituents who’ve filed for unemployment but haven’t received it. Hurst added Kirschner to that list (even though she lives in Roanoke, outside his district) after I wrote about her in July. She’s number 29.
He hasn’t been able to figure out why Kirschner hasn’t received benefits either.
Joyce Fogg, the VEC’s spokeswoman, was able to address questions of a general nature. Her answers reveal an agency that’s absolutely overwhelmed.
Some unemployment claimants began receiving benefits but were later cut off. Others like Kirschner never got anything. The reasons why can vary greatly, Fogg said.
“There is some outstanding issue on their claim that must be resolved (adjudicated by law) before payments can be made,” Fogg told me in an email. Those issues “must be adjudicated before payments can be made.”
Fogg said 34,800 Virginia workers were cut off from benefits because they stopped filing weekly claims by telephone or online.
“Weekly claims are required to receive and continue receiving benefits,” Fogg said. “This is your certification that you are still unemployed, you have worked some hours, or you have gone back to work.”
In another 15,500 cases, workers appear to VEC to have refused jobs, which would disqualify them from continuing benefits, Fogg added. That includes “either a refusal to return to work when asked to return or turning down a job offer. Payments are stopped until adjudication,” Fogg told me.
Yet another 25,000 workers “entered the wrong Social Security number on their claim and the number must be verified before any payment can be made,” Fogg told me.
Fogg said the VEC now has 125,000 pending “issues” among claimants who have filed but aren’t getting benefits. That’s not precisely the number of claimants, she added, because “some claimants have more than one issue.”
How many “issues” were pending in October 2019?
“There were approximately 3,000 waiting for an appeal a year ago,” Fogg said.
So the agency’s facing 42 times the number of appeals compared to last year. Handling those are 74 adjudicators, which is 1.6 times the number the VEC had a year ago, when there were 47.
“We’re still recruiting,” Fogg told me. “New adjudicators have been added, but must go through intensive training as well as background checks.”
The VEC hears adjudications in the order they’re received.
“Adjudicators are now working on cases from the middle of June,” Fogg said. “Our main objective now is to get claimants paid or heard and paid. Approximately 60% are found in favor of the claimant and approximately 40% are found not in favor of the claimant.”
The agency is also overwhelmed with calls, and the number has grown over the summer. In July, its call centers fielded about 6,000 calls per week; now they’re receiving more than 12,000 per week, Fogg said.
The number of operators staffing call centers has grown from 82 at the beginning of the pandemic to 750 today.
That hasn’t helped Deanna Kirschner, however.
Amy Terry told me she wonders if her friend has been the victim of unemployment fraud. Why would Terry wonder that?
Another acquaintance of Kirschner helped the waitress file her initial unemployment claim online, with information supplied by Kirschner, Terry told me.
When Terry subsequently went online to help troubleshoot Kirschner’s claim, Terry discovered certain inaccurate information in Kirschner’s VEC file that matched the acquaintance — but not Kirschner.
For example, the VEC records listed Kirschner as receiving child support and food stamps. Kirschner has never received either, Terry said.
