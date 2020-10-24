CASEY: 7 months later, furloughed waitress hasn't seen a penny of unemployment

Kirschner realizes she’s probably ineligible for unemployment benefits dating from the time she voluntarily left her job. But what March 18 to June 4, the period she was involuntarily furloughed? Despite that March 27 letter, she hasn’t seen a penny of benefits from then.

By my calculations, she’s due 11 weeks worth of Virginia unemployment benefits, which totals $2,233, plus at least eight weeks of federal benefits totaling $4,800. It adds up to $7,033, a not insignificant sum for just about anybody.

Kirschner has called and called and called the VEC. Its telephone reps have transferred her calls to other reps, leaving her without answers. She personally visited the VEC offices in Roanoke County. But that didn’t do any good, either.

A significant language barrier may be causing part of the problem. Kirschner was born in Korea, where she and her siblings were orphaned when she was a toddler. When she was 15, Del Kirschner and his wife adopted them.

His daughter is probably 70% fluent in English, which means that on occasion, it can be more difficult than usual to communicate. But Amy Terry, a friend of Kirschner’s for more than 20 years who speaks English perfectly, tried to intercede with the VEC and didn’t get anywhere either.