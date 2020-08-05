CASEY: A heartfelt 'goodbye' for photographer Stephanie Klein-Davis

There are few indelible memories I have from a 36-year career in journalism. One concerns my photographer-colleague Stephanie Klein-Davis, who joined this newspaper in 1987. I’ve always called her Steph.
Her last day at The Roanoke Times is Friday, but she’s not leaving town. Later this month Steph will begin a new career teaching photography full time at William Fleming High School. She’ll be training new generations of photographers.
Taking the new job “is very bittersweet,” Steph told me. “The main reason I’m leaving is uncertainty in the industry. I really want to secure my future. That’s the scariest thing about this job — it’s, ‘when am I going to get laid off?’ It’s not the assignments.”
At its zenith, The Roanoke Times photo department employed 13 photographers. Now we’re down to three full-timers — and beginning next week there’ll be only two.
The thing I’ll always remember Steph for happened the week after Christmas 1994, when I was a reporter. We were on top of Warm Springs mountain in Bath County, in a white Ford Explorer marked “The Roanoke Times & World News.”
She parked it in the middle of a two-lane, dead-end road that had zilch traffic.
She climbed on top of the SUV and aimed her camera through some trees, trying to capture an image of a large house set far back off the pavement. Suddenly, a guy in a leather jacket emerged from the woods, holding a silver semi-automatic pistol in his right hand.
We were trying to get a photo of televangelist Pat Robertson’s 11,000-square-foot mountaintop lair, which he’d recently built on 25 acres atop the mountain. On the telephone the previous day, Robertson had compared it to a beach bungalow. But he emphatically said we weren’t welcome there.
“You were warned not to come here,” the guy with the gun admonished us. His name, we learned a few minutes later, was Herbert Hicks.
Steph never flinched at the sight of that pistol. Instead, after she snapped a photo of Hicks brandishing it, she looked down him from atop the SUV, furious.
“This road is public property,” she lectured him. “We have every right to be here!”
Wow, I thought, this woman is tough. Twenty-five and a half years working with her have only buttressed that judgment.
During her 33 years in Roanoke, Steph’s been married and divorced and raised two children, Wyeth, 21, and Aria, 19, both of whom she adopted with her ex-husband, John Davis, as infants. She’s beaten cancer three times. On the side she’s taught at Virginia Western Community College and Hollins University. And she’s photographed literally tens of thousands of people from this region.
You name it and she’s covered it — sports, fashion, the arts, features, food, special projects and breaking news.
“I’ve learned way more working this job then I ever learned in school,” Steph told me. Who else gets paid to learn about hydroponic farming, or to witness open-heart surgery, or to take a lap with a legless race-car driver? Or to hang out with a retired pimp?
Fun fact: Breaking news is Steph’s least-favorite genre. That may be because of her very first assignment as a photo intern for a newspaper in Ohio. She covered a fatal accident that decapitated a motorcyclist. It left her retching on a roadside as some nearby cops yelled at her.
“I remember throwing up,” she told me Monday. “I thought, ‘I can’t go through with this business.’”
But she did. And today, many of her colleagues here at the paper are richer for that. One of them is Todd Jackson, the New River Valley Bureau chief and formerly a longtime reporter in the Roanoke newsroom.
“I’ve had so much fun with her,” Jackson said. “One of the things I’ve learned from Stephanie is patience and an upbeat attitude. She’s been through so much, and she keeps on keeping on. It’s a metaphor for life.”
Born in Charlottesville, Steph’s the eldest of three children — mostly they grew up in Dayton, Ohio, and had what she called “an idyllic childhood.” Her dad was a radiologist and her mom was a teacher. Steph graduated high school at Chatham Hall, a girls’ boarding school in Pittsylvania County.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications at Tulane University, then a master’s specializing in photojournalism at the University of South Carolina. While there, she taught undergrads to pay for her graduate-school tuition.
Her first job was at The (Myrtle Beach) Sun-News, and she landed in Roanoke two years later, in June 1987. Retired photo director Wayne Deel, who worked in the photo department for 42 years, said Steph was only the second full-time female photographer The Roanoke Times had hired.
“She was clearly an advocate for women in the newsroom, and in that [male-dominated] profession,” said Carole Tarrant, the newspaper’s former editor. Many other women followed Steph in the Roanoke photo ranks. Tarrant called her a “mama bear” who had the “opportunity to encourage other young women in the field.”
Steph’s an extrovert, which can be an advantage, said former managing editor Michael Stowe. He started at the newspaper as a cub reporter and worked closely with her for more than 20 years.
“Her greatest asset as a photojournalist is her natural ability to connect with people,” Stowe said. “Because at its core, journalism is about building relationships and earning the trust of your community. That’s what Stephanie has done. She’s served as an ambassador for the paper — and an advocate for its important role in Southwest Virginia.”
Part of her job has required combing the nooks, crannies and out-of-the-way places in western Virginia for more than three decades. Steph knows the territory well, said my colleague Tonia Moxley.
“Wherever you go in Southwest Virginia, Stephanie has been there before and knows something cool you should see,” Moxley said.
For Moxley, that was Falling Spring, a stunning waterfall off U.S. 220 in Alleghany County. One day when they were returning from a different assignment, Steph directed Moxley to detour there as they neared Covington.
“I thought, ‘Whatever; OK. Quicker to stop than argue,” said Moxley, who was pretty tired that day. “I stood there for a half hour, amazed, while she clicked photos. We chatted with a family visiting from up North looking for their family roots. And suddenly, I was refreshed.”
On some occasions, Steph figured out her own assignments, after making one of those human connections Stowe mentioned. A case in point is perhaps her favorite photo subject of her career. The guy was named “Diamond Tooth” Tolliver, and she met him one day in a convenience store on Campbell Avenue.
Despite the nickname, the sparkles set in his teeth were actually rhinestones, Steph recalled.
“He dressed fabulously in flea-market clothes,” she said. “He called his apartment in Melrose Towers ‘Cloud Nine.’”
The farthest she’s traveled on an assignment? Hawaii, to shoot the Patrick Henry High boys basketball team playing in a tournament. (She went with a sports reporter, his wife, and mother-in-law — and it poured all week.)
Once, with another reporter, she flew to New York to interview a model who’d recently signed a contract with a top agency. But something came up with the model and she suddenly had to fly to Cleveland. Steph and the reporter followed her there — then flew back to New York, then to Roanoke.
The scariest (in-her-mind) assignment? That was photographing a crew of white supremacists in West Virginia who called themselves the National Alliance. Steph went with veteran reporter Laurence Hammack on that one. Understandably, she didn’t want to give them any hint she’s Jewish — so she introduced herself by her married surname, Davis. (Turned out they weren’t as scary as she had imagined in advance.)
Deel affectionately called Steph “a little bit of a pain in the a--,” which is actually a pretty high compliment. That’s what journalists often have be to get the stories and photos people want to read and see.
What happened at Pat Robertson’s mansion on Warm Springs mountain is a good example.
Steph didn’t get a photograph of the house the day were up there. But it was absolutely necessary to the story. An article about a house without a photo of it would be some kind of journalistic malpractice.
So the next day, she climbed in a small plane at Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport and a pilot flew her up to Bath County. The photos she came back with were breathtaking. They gave new meaning to the old newspaper expression, “A picture is worth 1,000 words.”
She captured all of Robertson’s 11,000-square-foot “bungalow,” and its kidney-shaped pool, its separate pool house, the multi-level decks, its tennis court, and the adjacent 2,000-square-foot guard/caretaker’s house. And the big clearing all that stuff was set in, far off the road, behind the trees.
Of course, Steph also had the shot of Herbert Hicks holding the handgun. We published that one, too.
That’s what journalists do.
“It’s the best job in the world — except for the pay,” Steph said.
She will be missed.
