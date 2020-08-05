CASEY: A heartfelt 'goodbye' for photographer Stephanie Klein-Davis

The farthest she’s traveled on an assignment? Hawaii, to shoot the Patrick Henry High boys basketball team playing in a tournament. (She went with a sports reporter, his wife, and mother-in-law — and it poured all week.)

Once, with another reporter, she flew to New York to interview a model who’d recently signed a contract with a top agency. But something came up with the model and she suddenly had to fly to Cleveland. Steph and the reporter followed her there — then flew back to New York, then to Roanoke.

The scariest (in-her-mind) assignment? That was photographing a crew of white supremacists in West Virginia who called themselves the National Alliance. Steph went with veteran reporter Laurence Hammack on that one. Understandably, she didn’t want to give them any hint she’s Jewish — so she introduced herself by her married surname, Davis. (Turned out they weren’t as scary as she had imagined in advance.)

Deel affectionately called Steph “a little bit of a pain in the a--,” which is actually a pretty high compliment. That’s what journalists often have be to get the stories and photos people want to read and see.

What happened at Pat Robertson’s mansion on Warm Springs mountain is a good example.