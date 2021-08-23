CASEY: A pro-vaccine message most of Roanoke missed

The English word for it is “vaccine,” a term that until this year was boring obvious and largely uncontroversial.

Although Americans have been taking vaccinations since George’s Washington’s days, the word now is one of the hottest buttons anyone can push. Some idiots claim a vaccine can magnetize the human body, so that forks stick to folks’ foreheads.

“Conflict, displacement and poverty keep some of the most vulnerable children from getting the vaccines that can protect them from diseases such as tetanus,” Tyner told the crowd. “Fear of vaccines can prevent families from getting the help they need. Even when vaccines are available, the reluctance or refusal to vaccinate affects coverage, opening the door to new outbreaks.”

A bit later in the speech, Tyner made a single reference to COVID-19. It was rather sly, however. He noted the spread of the coronavirus internationally has hampered the fight against MNT. That was the context.

After the speech I asked Tyner, 84, whether he was being deliberately allegorical. His one-word answer was “certainly.”