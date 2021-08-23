CASEY: A pro-vaccine message most of Roanoke missed

Under normal circumstances, the Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center would have overflowed this past weekend, for a convention that gathered Kiwanis Club International members from Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia.
The Kiwanians’ Capital District has 141 clubs and collectively, the district membership hovers around 4,000. Beginning Oct. 1, it will be larger, after West Virginia Kiwanians join the district. And among those folks are business owners, professionals and other solid citizens who come from many backgrounds.
Normally, they would have taken over the hotel. But circumstances in summer 2021 aren’t yet normal. The COVID-19 pandemic is getting worse rather than better.
For that reason, the Kiwanians downgraded the event to a smaller “conference,” with roughly 150 in-person members, social distancing, and many more tuning in via Zoom.
Unlike crowds at some recent school board meetings in these parts, exactly zero Kiwanians at the Hotel Roanoke on Saturday pitched conniption fits about indoor masking. Every one of them wore a mask, save for when they were eating. Some masks sported a Kiwanis logo.
And guess what? Nobody turned blue for lack of oxygen, or fainted from high levels of carbon dioxide in the bloodstream, or suffered a mask-induced asthma attack — at least, not while I was there Saturday. Nor did anyone invent any other absurd justification for staying barefaced indoors.
After lunch, everyone re-donned their face coverings and moved to another ballroom. That’s where John Tyner, a Kiwanis bigwig from Maryland, gave a speech. The topic was Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus, also known as MNT.
That’s a life-threatening complication of childbirth, largely in developing countries, that occurs to infants born under unclean conditions. Tyner’s a trustee of the Kiwanis Children’s Fund, and eliminating MNT is one of the fund’s chief goals.
At their 2013 convention, Kiwanians in the Capital District pledged to raise $3 million toward the fight against MNT. So far they’ve contributed $2.7 million, Tyner noted gratefully. And it’s working.
“The number of babies needlessly dying from neonatal tetanus continues to fall, thanks, in part, to the commitment of Kiwanis International,” Tyner said. “The world has seen an 85% reduction in the number of deaths from neonatal tetanus during the past 18 years, including a 57% drop since the Kiwanis joined UNICEF in the fight against maternal and neonatal tetanus.”
“These are more than just numbers — they are lives saved,” Tyner added. “We can be super proud that [the Capital District’s] donations have saved 1.7 million lives throughout the world.”
Wow, that’s a lot of lives! Just for a yardstick, that’s 17 times Roanoke’s population, or 68 times the number of residents in Salem. How did the Kiwanians accomplish that?
The English word for it is “vaccine,” a term that until this year was boring obvious and largely uncontroversial.
Although Americans have been taking vaccinations since George’s Washington’s days, the word now is one of the hottest buttons anyone can push. Some idiots claim a vaccine can magnetize the human body, so that forks stick to folks’ foreheads.
“Conflict, displacement and poverty keep some of the most vulnerable children from getting the vaccines that can protect them from diseases such as tetanus,” Tyner told the crowd. “Fear of vaccines can prevent families from getting the help they need. Even when vaccines are available, the reluctance or refusal to vaccinate affects coverage, opening the door to new outbreaks.”
A bit later in the speech, Tyner made a single reference to COVID-19. It was rather sly, however. He noted the spread of the coronavirus internationally has hampered the fight against MNT. That was the context.
After the speech I asked Tyner, 84, whether he was being deliberately allegorical. His one-word answer was “certainly.”
In that respect, Tyner’s remarks were reminiscent of “The Crucible,” a play Arthur Miller wrote about 17th century hysteria that resulted in the Salem witch trials. Miller published it in 1953 as an allegory to hysteria at that time about supposed communists who had secretly infiltrated American government.
If you remember correctly, the communist hysteria was stirred and encouraged by Sen. Joseph McCarthy for short-term political gain. After the nation recovered from McCarthyism, the senator drank himself to death.
It’s unclear when or if this nation will recover from COVID-19, or what it will look like politically afterwards. But if that’s ever to happen, it seems like first we have to recover from our hysteria over vaccines and masking, both of which can help prevent spread of the virus.
That’s why I found it comforting that Kiwanians are putting out pro-vaccine messaging during a time when anti-vaccine sentiment in America is sky high.
Organizations like the Kiwanis — and the Rotary Club, the Jaycees and others — are important societal backbones. They’re made up of us — well-meaning, right-thinking average citizens.
And that suggests we’re going to be all right when this current insanity ends.
Until then, mask up and get that vaccine.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter: @dancaseysblog.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter: @dancaseysblog.