CASEY: After 3 months hunting, Hardy woman finally scores a vaccine

Sandra Ruggles, 70, began an earnest hunt for the vaccine sometime around Thanksgiving. The Hardy resident called every one of her Carilion Clinic doctors. Her family practice physician told her, “We don’t have it,” she said.
She struck out with her cardiologist, dermatologist, orthopedic surgeon and ear, nose and throat specialist, too. Calling all those doctors’ offices and waiting for return calls took two days, she told me.
“They all said the same thing,” she added.
The former New York City opera singer next called Walmart, where she fills her prescriptions. No dice. She went online to CVS’s website and found a big honking notice: “Don’t ask us about the vaccine.” When she visited a CVS store, she saw the same sign posted.
Vaccination was urgent, Ruggles reasoned, because she has a minor heart condition. That puts her at greater risk of dying if she contracted COVID-19. Her husband Rick, also 70, has no such added-risk factors.
The couple moved here in June, from Teaneck, New Jersey — just across the Hudson River from New York City. By then they had successfully avoided infection while living in one of the hardest-hit regions of the pandemic’s early days.
Sandra sang opera for 20 years before embarking on a second career as a wine consultant in northern New Jersey. Rick played the violin in orchestras for some of Broadway’s biggest shows. (He also did studio work on Hollywood movie scores, and has recorded with Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page.)
They chose to retire to Virginia to be close to Sandra’s 92-year-old mother, Elsie White. Also, “there’s an arts community with things going on, so we wouldn’t be bored,” Sandra said. “Roanoke fit that bill.”
White, who lives at the Brandon Oaks retirement community, got her first dose of the vaccine on late in January. But not Sandra. She was still on the prowl.
“In late January, there was news that we’re getting more vaccines,” she told me. “They made it sound easy. If you’re over 70 and have a preexisting condition, you need to have this shot.
She drove to Rocky Mount, to a Virginia Department of Health office, to register herself and Rick by filling out paper forms and leaving them with the agency.
“I didn’t trust going online,” Sandra said. But “I never heard a word whether they got [the form],” or if her name was on a vaccination list. “It’s just one of those things. We got your papers, you’re in line, you wait to hear.”
After the VDH revamped its sign up process, Sandra was able to call and reach a human being at the agency. The woman confirmed Sandra and Rick were registered. But they received no invitation to get a vaccine.
“By then, all my friends in New Jersey had had the shot,” Sandra said. “Some of them are in their 30s.”
Ruggles got excited early in February, when CVS announced that 36 stores in Virginia would be giving shots. But those supplies were limited, and millions of other unvaccinated Virginians were seeking vaccines, too. She tried to sign up but her hopes got dashed again.
“To get it, one has to schedule an appointment [online], which is as hard as talking in person to our new President!” Sandra wrote me in an email. “I went online, which is what all the messages everywhere tells us we HAVE to do ... and the site is not user-friendly at all.
“I did finally get to a ‘schedule your appointment’ board, filled out all the way to the part where it asks where you want to get it. I put in Bedford, Virginia, that came back saying they do not have it, and I put in Rocky Mount, Virginia, and it says the same thing, although this CVS site has both of these towns listed as getting it.”
By Feb. 9, Ruggles still hadn’t heard from the VDH and she felt teased by the CVS announcement.
As the month dragged on, she checked the CVS website each night at midnight, before she went to bed, then as soon as she woke up the next morning. But she still couldn’t score an appointment in Bedford or Rocky Mount.
“I’m ready to get in my car and drive back to New Jersey, where everyone seems to have gotten the first shot!” she told me.
Then on Feb. 26, she mentioned her frustration to a 32-year-old friend in New Jersey, who already had been vaccinated.
“Her job is to be on the computer all day,” Sandra said. “I was complaining, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to get the first [shot].’”
While they were on the phone, the friend did some checking around online, and noted the CVS in Blacksburg had some open vaccination appointments.
“She said, ‘How far are you willing to drive?” Sandra recalled.
The Ruggles had never been to Blacksburg, and didn’t know precisely where it was. But Sandra went online to look for herself. That night at 11 p.m., she registered for an appointment this past Monday afternoon.
In her excitement, she forget to register her husband. And by the time she went back to do that, all the appointments in Blacksburg were filled.
The following day, Feb. 27, she was able to get a CVS appointment for Rick in Dublin, later on Monday.
Monday afternoon, they hopped in their car. Rick dropped Sandra off outside the Blacksburg CVS. As she waited in line, Rick headed to Dublin to get his own shot.
Outside the store, Sandra kibitzed with others eager to get the vaccine. She reckons she talked to seven people in line.
“There was nobody from Blacksburg there,” Sandra said.
One woman was from Richmond. A second lived in Chesterfield County, outside Richmond. There was a married couple from Covington, a guy from Salem and a woman from Roanoke.
The woman from Roanoke had been perviously slated to get her vaccine at the Berglund Center in Roanoke. But an ice storm hit that day and shut down the vaccination clinic. She was rescheduled for another day but ice shut down the clinic that day, too.
“That poor lady, I felt so sorry for her,” Sandra said.
“Everybody was so excited, like, ‘We got the shot! We’re going to party like it’s New Year’s Eve!’” (For the record, each received the first of two doses of the Moderna vaccine; CVS also scheduled them for the second shot later.)
“I feel like a ton of bricks has been lifted off me,” Sandra told me Tuesday. “I’m hopeful that someday soon, we’ll get able to get to do the things we came down here to do.”
Everybody she spoke to in line outside the CVS also had one other thing in common, she added.
“They all had younger people helping them [online] get the appointment,” Sandra said.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.
