CASEY: After 3 months hunting, Hardy woman finally scores a vaccine

Ruggles got excited early in February, when CVS announced that 36 stores in Virginia would be giving shots. But those supplies were limited, and millions of other unvaccinated Virginians were seeking vaccines, too. She tried to sign up but her hopes got dashed again.

“To get it, one has to schedule an appointment [online], which is as hard as talking in person to our new President!” Sandra wrote me in an email. “I went online, which is what all the messages everywhere tells us we HAVE to do ... and the site is not user-friendly at all.

“I did finally get to a ‘schedule your appointment’ board, filled out all the way to the part where it asks where you want to get it. I put in Bedford, Virginia, that came back saying they do not have it, and I put in Rocky Mount, Virginia, and it says the same thing, although this CVS site has both of these towns listed as getting it.”

By Feb. 9, Ruggles still hadn’t heard from the VDH and she felt teased by the CVS announcement.

As the month dragged on, she checked the CVS website each night at midnight, before she went to bed, then as soon as she woke up the next morning. But she still couldn’t score an appointment in Bedford or Rocky Mount.