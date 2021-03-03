CASEY: 'Barks and Rec' aims to raise $50,000 for group that provides service dogs to the disabled

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Back in 2019, St. Francis had 20 clients on its waiting list for dogs and a queue of 90 others waiting to get on that list. It placed 10 dogs with clients in 2020. Right now it has 18 clients on the waiting list and 190 people that are trying to get on that list.

Most of the puppy-raising training that used to happen in classes has been moved to socially distanced online videos, a library of which are available online. St. Francis has restarted its puppy-sitting and dog-walking programs.

Currently, Saint Francis has 33 dogs undergoing training. One of them’s pregnant and is carrying seven pups that will eventually enter the program, too. (Roughly half the dogs don’t work out as service animals and are placed in homes as pets.)

Though heavily dependent on volunteers, Saint Francis Service Dogs has a budget that totals just under $1 million annually, Youell said. And right now they’re in the middle of a fundraiser called “Barks and Rec 2021.”

They’re seeking pet-lovers from this region who are willing to use social media to help raise money for operations.

The program launched Feb. 1. It’s modeled after fundraisers such as walkathons — although obviously it’s not a mass event because of the pandemic.