CASEY: Be careful when voting by mail in November

One is to call your locality’s voter registrar’s office and ask them to mail you an absentee ballot application. You must fill those out and mail them back. Then, sometime in September, the registrar will send you an absentee ballot.

Perhaps the easiest way is to apply online for an absentee ballot. You can do that by going to vote.virginia.gov (with no period at the end). But you must do a bit of navigating from that page.

First, at the top of that page, click on “Casting a Ballot,” which takes you to another page. On the second page, choose “Absentee and Early Voting” from the menu on the left. It takes you to a third page. There, scroll down six paragraphs and click on “Apply online to vote by mail.”

That takes you to a fourth page, where you must click on “Apply to Vote by Mail” to begin the online application process.

Another way is to print out the online application form at vote.virginia.gov, fill it out, and mail or email it in to your local registrar.