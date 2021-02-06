CASEY: Bill Stanley is right — Virginia should abolish the death penalty

Sen. Bill Stanley and yours truly will never be members of a mutual-admiration society. On occasion I’ve criticized the Franklin County Republican. On others, I’ve poked fun at him.
Many years ago, I bestowed Stanley with a Dano Award for glaring public stupidity, in the category “Best Gun Threat by an Elected Official.” That was after he warned a colleague of mine about prying into where he lived — lest the reporter get “a face full of my Glock” or something like that.
This year, Stanley has made some waves in Richmond with his full-throated support of abolishing Virginia’s death penalty. He’s the only Republican senator who’s dared to stick his neck out on that issue.
He’s right, and courageous for doing so. For that Stanley deserves credit. So let’s give him some.
Though opposition to capital punishment is an atypical position for a conservative, it shouldn’t be. Aren’t conservatives wary of government overreach? Legally sanctioned executions are the ultimate act of state power over an individual, and a permanent deprivation of freedom.
Stanley’s most powerful argument against capital punishment is its permanency. When and if mistakes are made by our legal system — big and little ones happen every day — they can’t be rectified for a wrongfully convicted inmate who’s already been executed.
Here’s a little story about what led me to the same conclusion as the senator.
It begins one night in June 1971 — I was 12 at that time. About 10:30 p.m., two masked robbers walked into a 7-Eleven store in Glen Burnie, Maryland, with long-barreled revolvers. As they robbed the joint, a customer, Charles Erdman, walked in.
Erdman and his wife had 10 kids. She’d asked him to pick up a gallon of milk for breakfast the next morning.
With the holdup in progress, he confronted the robbers and told them to leave. Otherwise, he said, they would ruin their lives. One of the robbers shot Erdman in the abdomen. The bullet pierced his aorta and he died before an ambulance got him to the nearest hospital
Meanwhile, the killers ran off. The store clerk couldn’t identify either because they wore ski masks.
The case went unsolved for more than 18 months, despite a $5,000 reward that 7-Eleven offered.
Then, in February 1973, homicide detective George Romine found a witness. Her name was Linda Packech. And she later testified that she was in the store’s parking lot that night, walking toward the door. She needed a pack of cigarettes.
From outside, Packech heard a shot. Then she saw two men with guns bolt through the store’s door. One of them stopped briefly and looked around as he emerged. And, he took off his ski mask.
She recognized that guy, she said. His name was Guy Gordon Marsh. Packech had known him for about five years because they ran in the same bad crowd of drug addicts and small-time thieves in the Glen Burnie area.
Packech made these statements, some 20 months after the crime, following her arrest on heroin charges. As you might imagine, those later got dropped.
Based on her claims, Marsh and his roommate, Richard Cirasole, were arrested and charged in the crime. They went to trial in July 1973, but immediately there was a major hiccup with the case.
The state dropped the charges against Cirasole immediately before trial — after his attorney showed punch-clock records indicating he was working the second shift that night at a General Motors plant north of Baltimore. It was miles away from the 7-Eleven, which was south of the city.
But the trial proceeded against Marsh. It lasted only a day or two — I still have the transcript. Packech was the only witness who could identify Marsh. Among other things, she testified to the clothing he wore, and his distinctive shoes.
Those details were consistent with the testimony of the store clerk, who couldn’t identify either robber because of their masks. Besides Packech’s testimony, there was no other evidence tying Marsh to the crime.
When Marsh took the stand in his own defense, he did himself no favors. Fueled by outrage, he loudly, angrily and profanely accused the police, prosecutor and Packech of framing him. At one point he mused whether his court-appointed attorney was involved, too. The lawyer’s name was Vernon Frame.
Jurors deliberated barely 15 minutes before finding Marsh guilty. It seemed like an open-and-shut case. The judge sentenced him to life plus 10 years — the latter sentence was for the robbery.
Notably, Marsh escaped a death sentence. That’s because, while Maryland had the death penalty on its books in 1971 (the year of the crime) the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated capital punishment in 1972. And the trial didn’t occur until 1973.
Flash forward 12 years, to 1985. Marsh was still in prison, of course. I was a greenhorn police reporter at The Maryland Gazette, a twice-weekly newspaper in Glen Burnie. And one day, a woman named Bette walked in the newspaper’s door.
She was a divorcee in her 40s who worked for the federal government. Somehow, she and Marsh had developed a pen pal relationship that turned romantic despite the bars between them. Bette was absolutely convinced Marsh was innocent.
She bought an ad in the paper offering a cash award for information leading to the real killers of Charles Erdman, 14 years earlier. After the ad salesman took down the information he needed, he introduced Bette to me. She persuaded me to look into the case.
Over the next two years I did, here and there. And ultimately, I hit pay dirt with some old court records. Those showed that 30 days before the murder, Linda Packech had been sentenced to 60 days in jail on a petty theft charge.
The jail’s records indicated Packech served 45 of those 60 days. Which strongly suggested she was in jail the night of Erdman’s murder, rather than right there at the 7-Eleven store.
One night in 1987, I knocked on her door. She lived with her parents, and her dad answered. My demeanor was more confrontational than diplomatic — and her father sicced his dog on me, so I left.
The next day, I called Packech at her workplace, a flower shop. We met at a bar for drinks that night. At first, she lied smoothly and easily. A narcotics detective had signed her out of jail that night to make buys for him, she claimed. That’s how she could have been at the 7-Eleven.
But as the night wore on, I realized that made little sense. That narcotics detective wouldn’t have let Packech out of his sight, if he was responsible for returning her to jail. He also would have been in the store parking lot. And there was nothing in the evidence like that.
As we were saying our goodbyes in the bar’s parking lot, I called Packech out on that stuff. Suddenly, tears welled in her eyes and she began weeping. And she told me the real story.
After her heroin arrest in 1973, Romine had approached Packech, rather than the other way around. He told her he needed some help with testimony in a cold case. He promised to help her collect the reward 7-Eleven was offering. (He did. She later got $2,500 because the other robber was never identified. In 1973, you could buy a new VW Beetle for less.)
Romine fed Packech the necessary details, such as the time, date and place of the murder, and what the robbers wore, and he instructed her to identify Marsh. Who, as it turned out, was 100% right when he profanely shouted in court he was being framed.
Marsh’s conviction was overturned in 1987, and he was freed after 14 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. Packech ended up in prison for perjury. By 1987, Romine was dead.
But for the U.S. Supreme Court’s invalidation of capital punishment in 1972, Marsh would have gotten the death penalty. And he would have been forgotten long ago, and you wouldn’t be reading this column.
That’s how I became unalterably opposed to capital punishment. It’s way, way too final a penalty in a justice system that’s imperfect at best, and occasionally corrupt at worst.
It feels good to have politicians like Bill Stanley recognize this. He and I know we’re on the side of the angels.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:.