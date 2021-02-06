CASEY: Bill Stanley is right — Virginia should abolish the death penalty

The jail’s records indicated Packech served 45 of those 60 days. Which strongly suggested she was in jail the night of Erdman’s murder, rather than right there at the 7-Eleven store.

One night in 1987, I knocked on her door. She lived with her parents, and her dad answered. My demeanor was more confrontational than diplomatic — and her father sicced his dog on me, so I left.

The next day, I called Packech at her workplace, a flower shop. We met at a bar for drinks that night. At first, she lied smoothly and easily. A narcotics detective had signed her out of jail that night to make buys for him, she claimed. That’s how she could have been at the 7-Eleven.

But as the night wore on, I realized that made little sense. That narcotics detective wouldn’t have let Packech out of his sight, if he was responsible for returning her to jail. He also would have been in the store parking lot. And there was nothing in the evidence like that.

As we were saying our goodbyes in the bar’s parking lot, I called Packech out on that stuff. Suddenly, tears welled in her eyes and she began weeping. And she told me the real story.