CASEY: California woman seeks half-sister in Roanoke, about inheritance she's due

I heard a pretty tangled tale the other day. It’s about a woman from Riverside County, California, Tina Fallin, who’s searching for her long-lost younger half sister, Kelly Sue Fallin. Tina’s 63. Kelly, Tina reckons, is in her 50s. As recently as 2017, Kelly lived in Roanoke.
Tina said they have the same father — a man named Jamie Fallin, and that he got around a lot. Jamie, who died in 2014, was married three times, and his wives bore four children. He also had at least a couple of girlfriends, Tina said.
One of those girlfriends was Tina’s mother, and another was Kelly’s mother, Tina added.
“We finally found her eight years ago,” in Roanoke, Tina told me. “We were friends on Facebook.” And they talked on the phone occasionally, too. The two women have never met in person, Tina said.
“I do miss Kelly’s conversations. We corresponded for five or six years,” Tina said. “I was the only [Fallin] who stayed in touch with her.”
She said she doesn’t know a great deal about her half-sister, except that Kelly’s mother also had a son by a man other than Jamie Fallin.
Kelly also had an adult daughter, Cheyenne, who died at age 20 in September 2017, Tina said. An online obituary on Legacy.com lists Cheyenne’s father as Shawn Driscoll, who died before his daughter.
After Cheyenne’s death, Tina said Kelly cut off contact with other family members, and nobody from the Fallin family has been able to contact her since.
Tina said it’s important she reach Kelly now because their father’s estate has been settled. It was shared by all of Jamie’s children who are still alive. And Kelly is due one of those shares, Tina said.
By last week, Tina had run of ideas on how to find her half-sister. In semi-desperation, she telephoned the newsroom and left a voicemail message on our news tips line.
“I need your assistance in helping me locate my sister, Kelly Fallin, who lives in Roanoke, Virginia. We’ve inherited some money from my dad,” the message began. “Please call me back because it’s very important she receives this money.”
The tip landed with yours truly, and I was shortly on the phone with Tina, learning a lot more.
Tina said the estate settlement was the culmination of a legal battle she waged. That was to ensure Tina, Kelly, and another son Jamie Fallin fathered out of wedlock would be included as Jamie’s heirs.
Her father, Tina said, was a member of the Osage Nation, a Native American tribe from the Midwest and Great Plains that for a period was based on a reservation in Kansas. As white settlers trickled into that area after the Civil War, the federal government put pressure on the Osage to relocate further west.
During the administration of President Ulysses S. Grant, the tribe sold its 50-mile by 150-mile Kansas reservation to the federal government for $1.25 per acre. The tribe used the money to purchase more than 1.5 million acres in Oklahoma, which at the time was known as “Indian Territory.”
For the Osage, the move proved a mixed blessing. Because deep beneath the ground of their new home lay oodles of oil discovered late in the late 19th century. And unlike many other tribes, the Osage owned the minerals beneath their land, and the tribe retained communal rights to them.
The first developer of the oil resources was not a Native American. But he inked a deal to pay the tribe 10% royalties on the sale of that oil. The government leased the mineral rights on behalf of the tribe and collected and administered the royalties.
In 1923 alone, according to the Oklahoma Indian Affairs Commission, the royalties were worth $30 million. When they peaked in 1925, a family of four entitled to full royalty payments earned $52,800 — an amount that today would have the buying power of more than $700,000. The Osage were rich.
Moreover, the shares in the mineral rights were inheritable. That caused generations of mischief, and in some cases murders, by non-Osage who sought to get their hands on some of that wealth. In 1925, Congress enacted a law that limited inheritance of the mineral rights to people who were at least half Osage.
In 2000, the tribe sued the Bureau of Indian Affairs, alleging the federal agency had misused tribal assets and had not paid appropriate royalties to the Osage Nation. The tribe settled that lawsuit in 2011 for $380 million.
Which brings us back to Jamie Fallin, who was an Osage, and whose offspring are at least 50% Osage — including Tina and Kelly.
The money due Kelly “is royalties from the oil wells. It trickles down,” Tina said. “Kelly’s got a good amount of money — I’d say about, possibly $10,000. It’s sitting in an account with the Bureau of Indian Affairs.”
After speaking with Tina, I thought it would be easy to find Kelly. But I was wrong.
She has at least one Facebook page, but that has been inactive for years.
I found a bunch of different local apartment addresses for her, but the phone numbers associated with those were all disconnected. I also found five email addresses linked to Kelly. One bounced back as undeliverable and I got not reply to a message I sent to a second.
Part of a third email address was a 10-digit local phone number, and that number appears to be good. Each time I’ve called, I’ve gotten a prompt to leave a voicemail message for “Kelly Fallin.” I’ve left messages three times, identifying myself and giving my phone number and asking her to call me. So far, she hasn’t.
Kelly, if you’re reading this, you might want to give me buzz.
I’ll put you in touch with Tina, who can tell you how to collect the money you’re due. It’s in an Individuals Indian Money Account with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Tina said.
If you’re not Kelly, but you know her, you might want to pass this along to her.
Of course, $10,000 or so is not a life-changing sum. But hey, it’s a chunk of money that’ll pay some bills, or come in handy some other way. It could buy a decent used car, or cover a nice vacation.
Kelly, or anyone who knows her, can leave a message for me at (540) 981-3423, or drop me an email at dan.casey@roanoke.com
“Just let her know, she doesn’t have to speak to me,” Tina said. “If she’s mad at me, I can take that. But she needs to get that money.”
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.
