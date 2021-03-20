CASEY: California woman seeks half-sister in Roanoke, about inheritance she's due

During the administration of President Ulysses S. Grant, the tribe sold its 50-mile by 150-mile Kansas reservation to the federal government for $1.25 per acre. The tribe used the money to purchase more than 1.5 million acres in Oklahoma, which at the time was known as “Indian Territory.”

For the Osage, the move proved a mixed blessing. Because deep beneath the ground of their new home lay oodles of oil discovered late in the late 19th century. And unlike many other tribes, the Osage owned the minerals beneath their land, and the tribe retained communal rights to them.

The first developer of the oil resources was not a Native American. But he inked a deal to pay the tribe 10% royalties on the sale of that oil. The government leased the mineral rights on behalf of the tribe and collected and administered the royalties.

In 1923 alone, according to the Oklahoma Indian Affairs Commission, the royalties were worth $30 million. When they peaked in 1925, a family of four entitled to full royalty payments earned $52,800 — an amount that today would have the buying power of more than $700,000. The Osage were rich.