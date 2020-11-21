CASEY: Catch-22 thwarts Roanoke County woman's health insurance renewal

“Boy, could I use your help,” he said in a Nov. 4 voicemail. “The IRS is ignoring us. They haven’t gotten around to processing our return this year, despite the fact that I mailed it April 2, from Roanoke, at 3:42 in the afternoon.”

When we spoke, he noted the problem was even more acute, because the deadline for Carol to renew her ACA insurance is Dec. 15. I suggested he contact the IRS Taxpayer Advocate in Richmond. I also referred the issue to the office of Sen. Mark Warner.

Soon, John got a phone call from Chris Monioudis, casework director in Warner’s Roanoke office. Later, John heard from someone else who works for the Health Insurance Marketplace.

That person informed John that he should enroll Carol in the ACA anyway, and check the box on the online enrollment stating their 2019 income estimate has been reconciled with their 2019 tax return — even though it hasn’t.

The employee added that the marketplace would regularly update its files against IRS tax return data. Eventually, the system would right itself, the worker said. In the meantime, Carol would maintain coverage and the couple would be eligible to tax credits that kept it affordable.