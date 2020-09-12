CASEY: Coming Saturday — the world's largest temporary drive-thru restaurant?

In any other year, the Roanoke Kiwanis Club’s annual pancake breakfast would be a distant memory. By now, Kiwanians would have counted tens of thousands in proceeds and deposited the net in a bank account that funds scholarships and other community service projects.
Last year, those profits totaled $40,000, said John Montgomery, the club’s treasurer.
And by now, hundreds of people at a time would have crammed into a big room at the Berglund Center, squeezed themselves into seats at long and narrow tables, and feasted on thousands of pancake-and-sausage plates prepared by scores of volunteers.
But — none of that happened. At least for the present, those are the good old days.
The novel coronavirus of 2020 threw some serious wrenches into plans for the 25-year-old breakfast, most of which relies on the polar opposite of social distancing. So the club postponed the event until this upcoming Saturday and nimbly rejiggered.
The result is not your typical Kiwanis Pancake and Auction Day. Instead, the century-old club is hosting what sounds like the world’s largest temporary drive-thru restaurant. And for auto racing enthusiasts, they’ve added an autocross component.
“We can serve a car every nine seconds,” said Eric Danielsen, the event’s operations manager. That’s four times faster than a typical McDonald’s, he added. He ought to know. Although Danielsen sells engraved trophies and other items for a living, he used to be a McDonald’s manager.
This year’s breakfast was originally scheduled for May 9. And it was modeled after similar pancake meals the club has hosted since 1996.
But Plan A began falling apart early in April, when it became obvious that a two-week shutdown wasn’t going to tame COVID-19’s spread. The Kiwanians found themselves scrambling for a Plan B, as details about the pandemic changed almost by the hour.
At first, “we figured we could do inside dining with a drive-thru option,” Danielsen said. “But then we realized we couldn’t do inside at all. We were looking into the future and so much was uncertain.”
By then, “the drive-thru was looking more and more effective,” he said. “And even if we had to go back to lockdown, we could still count on doing a drive-thru, so that’s how it played out.”
There were so many unknowns, said Diane Smith, who’s in charge of the silent auction. To complicate matters even further, the members in charge of reorganizing the breakfast couldn’t safely meet to do their alternative planning.
All of that transpired in online video “meetings,” Smith said.
The auction contributed $5,000 to the total take last year. It’s usually held at tables in the same room as the breakfast. And because there won’t be a dining room this year, the club moved the auction into cyberspace, with the help of sponsors who sprang for necessary software.
That means bidders won’t have to attend the breakfast. They can participate from their homes, or their smart phones. (The club will require all winning bidders to pick up their items locally, she added.)
Finally, there’s autocross — a timed event in which drivers singly race against a clock rather than neck-and-neck against each other — as they navigate a one-minute cones course on the Berglund Center’s north parking lot.
The lot will be free because a church convention that originally had booked other Berglund Center venues that day has been canceled. So the Blue Ridge Region of the Sports Car Club of America stepped in and offered the race.
Although autocross competitors will have to sign up in advance ($30 for SCCA members and $40 for nonmembers), breakfast buyers will be able to take a test spin through the course, Danielsen said.
All proceeds of the autocross will be donated to the Roanoke Kiwanis.
“We took our tremendous cooking capabilities and moved behind the exhibit hall allowing us to serve hotter and faster than ever before,” he told me. “We’ve been working with the health department to operate at a health and safety standard higher than required. We can keep you safe and sanitary.”
This is how smart people react to unforeseen challenges. They adapt and change, rather than toss in the towel and give up.
In part, it probably helps explain why the Roanoke Kiwanis have been serving our community for 100 years.
“The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke feels grateful to be able to change and pivot our fundraiser to remain strong during these days of COVID,” Danielsen said. “We realize some other fundraisers are not as fortunate.”
