CASEY: Coming Saturday — the world's largest temporary drive-thru restaurant?

This year’s breakfast was originally scheduled for May 9. And it was modeled after similar pancake meals the club has hosted since 1996.

But Plan A began falling apart early in April, when it became obvious that a two-week shutdown wasn’t going to tame COVID-19’s spread. The Kiwanians found themselves scrambling for a Plan B, as details about the pandemic changed almost by the hour.

At first, “we figured we could do inside dining with a drive-thru option,” Danielsen said. “But then we realized we couldn’t do inside at all. We were looking into the future and so much was uncertain.”

By then, “the drive-thru was looking more and more effective,” he said. “And even if we had to go back to lockdown, we could still count on doing a drive-thru, so that’s how it played out.”

There were so many unknowns, said Diane Smith, who’s in charge of the silent auction. To complicate matters even further, the members in charge of reorganizing the breakfast couldn’t safely meet to do their alternative planning.

All of that transpired in online video “meetings,” Smith said.