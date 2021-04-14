CASEY: Coming soon — roll-on and -off bike service on Amtrak in Virginia

Haley Glynn, a spokeswoman for the DRPT, said roll-on service will be available via advance ticket purchase beginning on May 3. Amtrak will charge $20 extra for bikes each way, she said. The bicyclists have to be able to remove their front wheels, and lift their bikes to shoulder height. The service is not allowed for recumbent bikes.

And now for a bit of elaboration on Gary Duerk’s birthday plans. Key to that was his military service during the Vietnam War, when he was fresh out of college.

From a fellow member in the Roanoke Kiwanis Club, Gary Duerk learned of a special ceremony offered to military veterans by Mount Vernon, George Washington’s Northern Virginia estate. By advance appointment, they’re able to recite Washington’s 1783 Prayer for the Nation as Mount Vernon personnel lay a wreath on the first president’s grave.

So Thursday morning, the couple plan to ride their bikes from their hotel along a bike path to Mount Vernon, a distance less than 10 miles. They’ll pay the typical visitors fee, and Gary Duerk will recite that prayer at Washington’s grave. Here it is: