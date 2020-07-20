CASEY: Computer glitch locked up optometrist's patient records

Jeri Dickinson’s request is a relatively simple one. The Roanoke resident would like copies of medical records reflecting eye care she received over a four-year period at Star City Eye Care in Roanoke. It was an optometry practice in the Valley View Mall area that closed suddenly in December.
Star City Eye Care was owned by Dr. Julie Brown, an optometrist licensed by the state of Virginia. It was next door to a separately owned location for LensCrafters, a retail chain that sells eyeglasses and contact lenses. The optometry practice closed Dec. 31, though LensCrafters remains open.
Brown is now practicing at an office in the Collinsville area of Henry County. In an email with the subject line “help,” Dickinson wrote that she’s called there several times, trying to get her eye care records.
“I get different answers every time I call, they never seem to know, and LensCrafters here has different answers from what I am given,” Dickinson wrote.
“No one in Collinsville seems to know anything or who I can get in touch with. The practice there says there are notices on the door at Valley View, but LensCrafters says the only thing is an email address, which I have sent several times, but [no] one ever answers mine and it does go thru, since it never comes back.”
I suggested she file a complaint with the Virginia Board of Optometry, part of the commonwealth’s Department of Health Professions. The agency regulates licensing of optometrists, dentists, nurses and many other types of health professionals.
Dickinson said she did that, online, on July 12. As of Monday, she had yet to receive any acknowledgement of her complaint.
“When I talked to them last week, they told me to call today,” Dickinson told me Monday. “Today they said it takes at least 10 days to get to looking at it. So I did not get to talk to anyone there.”
It turns out she’s hardly the only person seeking patient records from Star City Eye Care. Dozens of other patients have as well, according to Dr. Megan Andrews, an optometrist who worked there until last summer.
“I’ve had probably 45 to 50 patients reach out to me in some manner, asking what they could do to get records,” said Andrews, who now works for Vistar Eye Center in Roanoke. “I tell them my hands are tied.”
The Star City Eye Care website is still up and appears current, although it lists no optometrists under the subcategory “Our Doctors.” Callers to the number listed on the website get a recording that says the practice closed Dec. 31.
The message advises patients who need medical records to send an email to starcityeyecare@gmail.com. When I did, the following message bounced back:
“Hello and thank you for contacting Star City Eye Care, LLC. Our office is currently closed and all RX and records requests will be answered in a timely fashion. Currently, our server records are inaccessible due to a server malfunction. We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience.
“We are working diligently with our IT department to regain access to the server and continue submitting Rx and records to our valued patients. Please leave a message in this email and once our server is up and operational, we will process your request in a timely fashion. We are truly sorry for the inconvenience.”
Dickinson said she doesn’t recall receiving any notification that Star City Eye Care was closing.
“The only reason I found out they closed is, I started calling in March,” Dickinson said. Initially, the voicemail on the other end said, “We will be back in the office at the end of March,” Dickinson told me.
I tried to contact Brown at her Collinsville office. I left a message for her there and shortly received a return call from Frank Manuguerra, who identified himself as the practice manager. An article last year in the Martinsville Bulletin also identified him as Brown’s husband.
He confirmed Brown had owned the practice and that it had closed.
“Two weeks after we closed, our [computer] server essentially died,” Manuguerra told me. “We’re in the process of getting all the records. With COVID happening, it’s pretty much delayed.”
He said the practice’s server was old and parts for it are hard to get. The pandemic “pretty much paused our efforts to get that server fixed,” Manuguerra said. The efforts resumed in early May, he added.
“We’re hoping to have [the server] up in the next month,” Manuguerra said. “I know it’s frustrating for the patients. It’s frustrating for us, too.”
“Were the records backed up?” I asked.
“We’re exploring that,” Manuguerra replied.
State law requires that when a regulated health profession is closing a practice, patient records must be maintained for six years after the last patient was treated. The law doesn’t address backing up electronic records, said Diane Powers, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health Professions.
The law also requires patients be notified by letter of the practice closing.
Citing confidentiality laws, Powers declined to tell me whether any patients have filed complaints about inaccessibility of records at Star City Eye Care.
Manuguerra said Star City Eye Care has kept the Virginia Board of Optometry “fully” informed of the server breakdown. When I asked Powers to confirm that, she responded: “The board is unable to confirm nor deny whether it has or has not been in communication” with Star City Eye Care.
Dickinson told me she’s made an appointment with a lawyer to explore whether there are legal avenues that can help her retrieve her eye care records.
Stay tuned.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!