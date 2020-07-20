CASEY: Computer glitch locked up optometrist's patient records

Dickinson said she did that, online, on July 12. As of Monday, she had yet to receive any acknowledgement of her complaint.

“When I talked to them last week, they told me to call today,” Dickinson told me Monday. “Today they said it takes at least 10 days to get to looking at it. So I did not get to talk to anyone there.”

It turns out she’s hardly the only person seeking patient records from Star City Eye Care. Dozens of other patients have as well, according to Dr. Megan Andrews, an optometrist who worked there until last summer.

“I’ve had probably 45 to 50 patients reach out to me in some manner, asking what they could do to get records,” said Andrews, who now works for Vistar Eye Center in Roanoke. “I tell them my hands are tied.”

The Star City Eye Care website is still up and appears current, although it lists no optometrists under the subcategory “Our Doctors.” Callers to the number listed on the website get a recording that says the practice closed Dec. 31.

The message advises patients who need medical records to send an email to starcityeyecare@gmail.com. When I did, the following message bounced back: