CASEY: Congressional office helped Christiansburg man collect $1,200 stimulus payment

George Moran of Christiansburg was one of a number of readers who called me early in June because he hadn’t received his $1,200 federal stimulus check.

The 75-year-old widower probably didn’t have a pressing need for cash. He still works full time at a supermarket, after an early retirement (at age 56) from a career in the insurance industry.

Right now, Moran told me, he collects Social Security, plus a pension that his current union told him he had to begin taking at age 70, plus his full-time pay from the grocery store. (Moran told me he’s been working for 60 years. God bless him.)

Still, he deserved that money, because every other adult nondependent was getting it, too. And Moran’s stimulus check had not arrived.

He tried to call the IRS on its toll-free line, but like most callers to that he wound up in voicemail limbo. Moran never got an opportunity to speak to a human being.

“I was just wondering if you know of anybody who has called the [IRS toll-free number] and got to talk to a live person,” Moran said in the voicemail message he left me. “Thank you for all you do to help people. You’re a godsend.”