CASEY: Contact tracer compares COVID-19 to 'Russian roulette'

Andy Parker of Collinsville has worn a lot of hats in life. Many people know him as a gun-control activist, a cause he embraced after his daughter, Alison, and her WDBJ news co-worker Adam Ward were shot and killed by an demented ex-colleague in 2015.
Before that, Parker was an actor, a corporate headhunter and an elected supervisor in Henry County. In 2019, he added “author” to that list, with publication of a book, “For Alison: The Murder of a Young Journalist and a Father’s Fight for Gun Safety.”
Since July, he’s been working in a new trade — health contact tracing. Unfortunately, it’s probably the fastest-growing job category in the commonwealth.
Around the beginning of this year, according to its website, the Virginia Department of Health employed a few hundred tracers and case investigators, who kept tabs on the spread of communicable diseases such as measles or tuberculosis.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the ranks of tracers and investigators have swelled nearly tenfold. As of Friday, the commonwealth has 2,581 contact tracers or case investigators, according to Erin Beard, a VDH spokeswoman. The VDH is still looking to fill about 100 positions, she added.
The ideal number is based on population size, Beard said — the department needs roughly 30 tracers or investigators per 100,000 Virginia residents. Of the total, a little more than 600 are actual state employees. The remainder are contractors hired through staffing agencies.
For how long will those jobs exist? “As long as COVID-19 remains a public health issue,” Beard told me. “VDH’s current planning horizon is another year, or more.”
In terms of employment, the gigs are nothing to sneeze at, said Parker, who’s 67 and retired. He obtained his contact-tracing job through one of the staffing agencies. The pay’s in the $25-$30 per hour range, he said.
The VDH supplies training, a laptop and an iPhone. Parker works from home, sets his own hours and works overtime if he wants to. Beard told me it’s a seven-day-per-week operation.
After a week’s training in early July, Parker started as a contact tracer, reaching out to people listed as recent contacts by others who had tested positive for the virus. Then a few weeks later — and after another week of training — Parker was promoted to case investigator.
Both jobs involve a lot of talking to people on the phone, in conversations that typically last 15 to 30 minutes. Often there are follow-up calls to the same individual. There’s also a lot of paperwork and data entry involved.
The deep satisfaction, Parker said, comes from comforting people who are scared of COVID-19. There’s no shortage of those folks these days.
That makes it “probably one of most rewarding things I’ve ever done in my life,” he said.
His clients cut across age, racial and socioeconomic strata. They range from young adults who are barely 18 to senior citizens. Single people and families. Married couples for whom one or both are infected.
Case investigators contact people who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, and have been informed of their test results. By the time Parker reaches them, most of them are feeling ill. But a few — Parker estimated around 3% — aren’t feeling any symptoms whatsoever.
Those calls often begin with, “Listen, I’m sorry we’re having this conversation,” Parker said. He figures he’s contacted about 200 people since starting the job.
A case investigator’s role is to figure out where those positive folks went in the few days before their test (or when they began feeling ill), and with whom they’ve had any close contact in that time frame. Those patients already know they’re infected, and they’re also told to expect a call, Parker said.
Parker has seen a few patterns in terms of the information he gathers. For example, he’s spoken with multiple positive individuals who’ve visited the same retail business, restaurant or church in the days leading up to their positive test.
The case investigator creates a secondary list of folks with whom COVID-19 sufferers have been in close contact. That list goes to contact tracers who reach out to each person on it and warn them. Typically, those individuals have yet to be tested, and they’re not necessarily expecting a call, Parker said.
What’s struck Parker the most about COVID-19 is its Russian-roulette nature. He called the virus “horribly fascinating” in terms of the randomness and severity with which it attacks its victims. In that respect, it doesn’t follow any easy-to-discern patterns, he said.
“I’ve talked to infected people in their 80s, who have pre-existing conditions, who have mild symptoms for a few days and get over it,” he told me. “And 19-year-olds who can’t shake it and are still feeling feverish a month later.”
Of positive patients overall, “about 65 percent are not severe. They get sick for two to three days and recover,” he said. But 70 to 75% still feel some sort of fatigue as many as 10 or more days after their major symptoms have subsided.
“For most of these people, it’s not like the normal flu, where you recover after four days,” Parker said. “If there’s a constant, it’s the lingering fatigue.”
In all of the calls Parker makes, he’s advising people to make some difficult choices, because people who test positive for COVID-19 have to isolate from everyone, including non-positive family, to minimize the virus’s spread. Once they’ve gone at least 10 days without any fever or symptoms, they can stop isolating,
“The only good news for them, if they have a family member who’s also positive, they don’t have to isolate from them,” Parker said.
Sometimes there a bit of levity in the calls he makes.
He recalled one woman, 59, who he spoke to as a contact tracer. Her husband had tested positive.
“I said, ‘So when was the last time you were in close contact with him?’ ” Parker said.
She didn’t miss a beat. She said, “Well, we had sex on Saturday night [which was a day or two before her husband started feeling ill]. Does that count?” Parker chuckled and replied, “Yes, it does.”
And sometimes, there’s abject fear.
Probably the call the sticks out in Parker’s mind the most was the very first one he made as a contact tracer in mid-July. The woman was 52, and had been listed as contact by someone else who had tested positive.
“She had begun having symptoms the night before,” Parker recalled. “She was terrified.”
He said that woman recognized his name as the father of Alison Parker, the Channel 7 TV news anchor gunned down in 2015.
“I told her, ‘Alison’s with you, you’ve got an angel on your shoulder,’ ” Parker said.
That woman got sicker than most, and ended up in the hospital for four days, but she recovered. “She wasn’t on a ventilator,” Parker said.
When he called later to find out how she was feeling, the lady told him, “I just thank [Alison] for loaning her dad to me.”
