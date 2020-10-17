CASEY: Contact tracer compares COVID-19 to 'Russian roulette'

His clients cut across age, racial and socioeconomic strata. They range from young adults who are barely 18 to senior citizens. Single people and families. Married couples for whom one or both are infected.

Case investigators contact people who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, and have been informed of their test results. By the time Parker reaches them, most of them are feeling ill. But a few — Parker estimated around 3% — aren’t feeling any symptoms whatsoever.

Those calls often begin with, “Listen, I’m sorry we’re having this conversation,” Parker said. He figures he’s contacted about 200 people since starting the job.

A case investigator’s role is to figure out where those positive folks went in the few days before their test (or when they began feeling ill), and with whom they’ve had any close contact in that time frame. Those patients already know they’re infected, and they’re also told to expect a call, Parker said.

Parker has seen a few patterns in terms of the information he gathers. For example, he’s spoken with multiple positive individuals who’ve visited the same retail business, restaurant or church in the days leading up to their positive test.