CASEY: Could Vinton location for early voting be any more out of the way?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Let’s assume you live in the Hollins area of Roanoke County and you want to vote early in November’s presidential election.

That used to be easy. You’d drive south down Interstate 581, get off at the Tanglewood exit and make your way to the Roanoke County Administration Building. It’s a quick left just off Electric Road past Tanglewood Mall.

The registrar’s office was on the third floor, squeezed among human resources, accounting and finance, and a health clinic for county employees. Getting there was pretty boring, though, because the roads were all relatively familiar major arteries.

This year, the county quietly moved the office to Vinton. As a result, that journey is now much more exciting.

Instead of Electric Road, you’ll be getting off I-581 at eastbound Elm Avenue. You may notice that the name of the street changes almost immediately to Bullitt Avenue Southeast. No worries. You’re still on the right track.

A few blocks later, the name changes again to Dale Avenue Southeast. Pay no attention; keep on driving east.

Just past Fallon Park (which is on the left) or the Walmart Neighborhood Market (which is on the right), you’ll cross Tinker Creek. That means you’ve made it to Vinton. Yippee!