Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Internal Revenue Service extended the filing deadline for federal income tax returns to July 15. As that next Wednesday deadline draws near, C.B. and Betty Black are faced with a $24,000 conundrum.
They’re a retired couple in their 70s who live in the Cave Spring area. C.B. was a Norfolk Southern engineer. And for a spell years ago, he also operated a side business with a partner. It did lawn mower repairs and equipment rentals.
The side gig was more or less an adjunct to Brambleton Hardware, back when that store was an independent, family-owned business. In 2001, it was purchased by the well-known local chain, Northwest Hardware.
Anyway, back when Black and his partner had that side gig, they purchased some kind of policy from John Hancock Life Insurance, which is based in Boston.
Betty Black isn’t quite sure whether that was a retirement plan or a life insurance policy. Given the wide variety of instruments sold by the insurance industry, it could have been either, or a some kind of hybrid of both.
One thing she knows: The monthly payments were $26.47 — in her files, Black has a “premium due” notice from John Hancock dated Aug. 1, 1997, for that amount. Betty also has another document from John Hancock that states the policy matured as of Aug. 1, 2014.
For years, the couple had not given the policy much thought. And then this past January rolled around. Unexpectedly, John Hancock sent C.B. Black a 1099-R, a federal tax document titled “Distributions From Pensions, Annuities, Retirement or Profit-Sharing Plans, IRAs, Insurance Contracts, etc.”
The document indicated the insurer had paid C.B. Black $24,124.80 in 2019. That means it’s reportable income on the couple’s 2019 taxes. There was just one problem: Betty Black says the couple has never seen that money.
Shortly after the Blacks received the 1099-R, Betty took it to Rob Stahl, the couple’s accountant. He told me that in late February, before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down, he called John Hancock. Stahl was seeking a copy of the canceled check John Hancock claimed it had sent.
“They said, ‘We can’t talk to you, we have to talk to [C.B. Black],’” Stahl told me. By the time Stahl was able to arrange an in-person call with C.B. in his office, the shutdown had occurred and they could not get through, Stahl said.
Betty Black estimated she has independently called John Hancock’s toll-free customer service number “at least seven to 10 times.”
“Each time, I get a different person, who takes down information and promises to get back to us,” Betty told me. “They never call back.”
One was a guy who identified himself as “Ernie.” He told Betty he was in the Philippines, she said. Another time she spoke to a woman in North Carolina. Besides the Blacks’ issue, she and Betty discussed their shared love for gardening.
On April 7, Betty said, the Blacks received a letter from John Hancock. It instructed them to fill out an enclosed form and return it in a self-addressed envelope that was also enclosed. They filled it the form, with the right name, address, policy number and C.C.’s signature, Betty said. Then they made a copy of it and sent it back April 15.
But the Blacks never heard back from John Hancock, Betty said.
On May 12, from Stahl’s office, they faxed to John Hancock the retained copy of the form they had mailed in April. On the bottom, Stahl wrote a note: “Please let us know the status of this request.” Again there was no response, Betty said.
So as the IRS deadline approaches, the Blacks are faced with owing taxes on money they never received. Right now they’re considering selling an SUV to raise that.
Betty tried to sell it to me — thanks, but I’m not in the market right now. However, I was able to bring their issue to the attention of the insurer.
Tuesday afternoon, I emailed Ana Senior, head of public relations for John Hancock. She promised to get on it.
Wednesday morning, someone name Chris from John Hancock called C.B. at the Blacks’ home. He wasn’t there, so Chris called back in the afternoon.
They spoke for a while, and then Chris transferred the call to another John Hancock employee who identified herself as E.J.
Betty said E.J. asked the couple a bunch of questions, just like before. E.J. “said she had to take the information to her supervisor,” but that she would call back Thursday or Friday, Betty said.
This time around, Betty got E.J.’s extension, which suggests (at the least) that Betty will no longer have to deal with varying John Hancock customer service reps located in far-flung places around the globe.
Stahl told me he suspects that John Hancock may have already sent the funds to the Virginia Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Division, though he hasn’t looked for it there — yet. That’s his next step, he said.
Senior, the John Hancock spokeswoman, said: “We have remained fully open and fully staffed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic for customer inquiries.”
Stay tuned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.