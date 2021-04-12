CASEY: 'Damning with faint praise' elicits big reader reaction

And hey, they don’t spout crazy QAnon nonsense, like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

That stuff’s got to worth something in Cline’s and Griffith’s favor, right? In an online comment, Sandi Saunders of Hardy wrote “wrong.”

“That is really, really reaching for a positive in a Trump Party sea of seditious, duplicitous, delusional denial,” she wrote. “I look to the Republicans who stood up to Trump and his dishonest, corrupt, inept ‘leadership’ when I think of decent Republicans.”

And she wasn’t alone.

“I am a great fan of your common sense and mostly righteous views,” Thelma Atwell Miller of Rural Retreat wrote in an email. “However, I cannot let Ben and Morgan of the ‘Freedom Caucus’ off the hook on the basis of ‘it could be far worse.’ They were indeed spinelessly reckless in their lack of condemnation of Trump’s actions and QAnon’s truly dangerous agenda.”

Then there was Sally Mullikin of Richmond.

“Both [Cline and Griffith] need to be replaced,” she wrote in an online comment. “It’s about what they haven’t done, yes!”