CASEY: Don't blame your letter carrier for slowpoke mail, readers urge

“With all the talk of how the mail is not getting through (and I have some stories of late deliveries), we need to keep in mind that the front line workers of the post office are not to blame, it really seems to be the external pressures to keep rates low and management making bad decisions that interrupt service.”

He’s not the only reader to stick up for their local mailman (or woman). Another is Dayle Wilke — she and her husband, Danny, live in eastern Roanoke County.

“You are absolutely correct about the state of postal delivery these days and [that] does need to be addressed. It is an absolute shame our postal system has become victim to the conservative idiocy of the past four years,” Wilke wrote.

However, “I can’t help but wonder how all of the negative publicity is affecting postal carriers. Our carrier is wonderful. He delivers, with a smile, that which he is given to deliver. He has many times gone above and beyond that which he is expected to do. That could probably be said of most carriers.

“How are they personally affected by the bad stuff published about the service they work for? I feel sure you understand what I am talking about,” she wrote. “Can you find a way to offer them the applause and recognition they deserve? I feel sure they need it.”