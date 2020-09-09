CASEY: Fake news makes a pit stop in the Star City

Sixth, Hohmann embedded a video with his story that depicts a protest amid outdoor diners. But that’s from last week in Rochester, New York, which is 545 miles distant.

Seventh, as any reputable journalist can tell you, the devil’s always in the details. And Hohmann got a few of those wrong.

For example, Hohmann wrote: “The mayor of Roanoke, Sherman Lea, allowed BLM to paint its anti-police graffiti on a portion of the highway leading up to the center square.”

Actually, the “END RACISM NOW” street mural was a public arts project, conceived by locals, and deliberated on, approved and coordinated by the Roanoke Arts Commission. In that respect, “graffiti” is kind of a stretch. So is the reference to Campbell Avenue downtown as “a highway.”

There are other factual problems with Hohmann’s account which I won’t delve into because it would take up too much space.

Finally, there’s the issue of Hohmann himself and his freelance work. From what I can tell from his self-written biographical information, his articles have mostly appeared on WND.com. That’s problematic and calls much into question.