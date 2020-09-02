CASEY: Fallen tree costs homeowner more than $17,000

“We have 40 [USAA] products in force right now,” Wall told me.

Until 2019, Wall said he had homeowners insurance through a different insurer, the Cincinnati Insurance Cos. That policy had a flat-rate deductible of $1,000 or $2,000, Wall told me. Last year, he decided to change his homeowners insurance to USAA because “USAA has done good by me for 61 years,” Wall said.

When Wall called USAA and looked into changing, a representative quoted an annual premium that was within $100 of what Wall had been paying on his Cincinnati policy, he said. Wall agreed to switch over the phone. He said USAA sent him the policy documents later — and he promptly filed them away.

Wall didn’t read the documents closely until after the tree fell. They specified that Wall’s deductible was 2% of the policy’s value, or $17,621.

“I guess it’s on me, because I should have seen that,” Wall said. “I’ve asked around and nobody’s ever heard of a percentage deductible.”

That’s why he’s urging others to check their policies, in particular their deductibles. He said he doubts he would have agreed if he’d realized the deductible was that high.

A few different things are going on here.