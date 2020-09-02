CASEY: Fallen tree costs homeowner more than $17,000

George Wall has had a couple of unhappy surprises at his home in Roanoke lately. Those caused him to pick up the phone and call me. He suggested I write a column warning people to check their homeowners insurance policies.
The first surprise happened late in May and came with the sound of a 100-year-old oak crashing down on his property along Winding Way, near Virginia Western Community College. Part of the tree landed on a tennis court and damaged some fences, a brick walkway and a tool shed.
The estimate to remove the huge tree and repair the damage was roughly $30,000, Wall told me. That didn’t count some dogwoods it took out on the way down, or three to four boxwood hedges it destroyed.
The second surprise happened when Wall’s homeowners insurance company informed him his deductible was $17,621.
Whoa! he exclaimed. A $17,000 deductible? The retired physician had never heard of such a thing.
But it was right there in his policy with USAA, a large and diverse company that offers insurance and financial products to members of the military and their families. Some 13 million people are members of USAA, which has a B+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.
Wall, 86, told me he’s been a USAA customer for 61 years. Including grandchildren, Wall and his extended family currently drive 14 cars insured by USAA.
“We have 40 [USAA] products in force right now,” Wall told me.
Until 2019, Wall said he had homeowners insurance through a different insurer, the Cincinnati Insurance Cos. That policy had a flat-rate deductible of $1,000 or $2,000, Wall told me. Last year, he decided to change his homeowners insurance to USAA because “USAA has done good by me for 61 years,” Wall said.
When Wall called USAA and looked into changing, a representative quoted an annual premium that was within $100 of what Wall had been paying on his Cincinnati policy, he said. Wall agreed to switch over the phone. He said USAA sent him the policy documents later — and he promptly filed them away.
Wall didn’t read the documents closely until after the tree fell. They specified that Wall’s deductible was 2% of the policy’s value, or $17,621.
“I guess it’s on me, because I should have seen that,” Wall said. “I’ve asked around and nobody’s ever heard of a percentage deductible.”
That’s why he’s urging others to check their policies, in particular their deductibles. He said he doubts he would have agreed if he’d realized the deductible was that high.
A few different things are going on here.
First, the switch from flat-rate deductibles to percentage deductibles on homeowners policies has been increasing in recent years. That’s documented in a 2014 story published by Reuters. It noted that the trend intensified after Hurricane Sandy hit the United States in 2012. The storm killed 233 people and caused $70 billion in damage.
Second, when a homeowners policy has a percentage deductible, it’s figured as a percentage of the total coverage value, rather than as a percentage of the claim value (which is the way health insurance often works).
Third, Wall’s policy is a “replacement” policy, which obligates the insurer to use the same kind of materials in any reconstruction that occurs. In Wall’s case, his home has a slate roof, copper gutters and brick siding. Those are considered luxury materials, and they increase the potential cost of replacement.
Finally, Wall’s home is a cut above the typical Roanoke residence. According to the city’s Geographic Information System, the house has 3,644 square feet, not including a two-car garage, and it stands on slightly more than 7 acres.
USAA pegged its total exposure at $881,000, even though Wall’s city tax assessment is $483,000 and Zillow, an online real estate company, estimates the market value of the property at $550,000.
Wall said that seems too high.
Rebekah Nelson, a spokeswoman for USAA, declined to tell me how the company arrived at the $881,000 figure in Wall’s case.
“USAA uses the latest data and methods available to determine replacement cost of a dwelling, to rebuild it from the ground up if the property is a total loss,” she wrote in an email.
“Replacement cost is different from market value,” she said. “In addition to material and labor, replacement cost considers costs such as demolition, debris removal, building code upgrades and other fees associated with rebuilding a home. Older homes can cost more to replace due to material and style obsolescence and building code upgrade requirements.”
Nelson said that USAA offers both flat-rate and percentage deductibles on its homeowners policies.
“Most of our members choose flat-dollar deductibles. However, some choose 1% or 2% deductibles to maximize their savings on insurance cost,” Nelson said.
Wall said a company rep assured him it has a recording of him agreeing to a percentage deductible, but it declined to share the recording with him.
Wall’s final plea was “a little consideration” for a customer of 61 years.
“We appreciate all of our long-term members, however each claim must be handled on its own merits,” Nelson wrote.
So Wall is out of luck — and about $16,000 he didn’t anticipate paying in the event of a claim. That’s why others should check their homeowners policies now, he said.
Clarification
Tuesday’s column featured an email signed “Jim Pearman.” One of many readers who responded was James Pearman Jr., a CPA and financial planner in Salem who goes by “Jim.” He wanted it known he’s not the person who wrote that email. According to online telephone directories, at least six James Pearmans live in The Roanoke Times’ circulation territory.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!