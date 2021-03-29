CASEY: Grieving dad still endures online videos of his daughter's murder

“We are profoundly sympathetic to Mr. Parker’s pain. We have repeatedly and consistently offered to provide Mr. Parker with the additional copyright license he needs to compel digital platforms to remove our TV station’s newscast video where it is being used inappropriately.

“Indeed, since 2017 we have given Mr. Parker the right to act as our agent within the HONR Network to enforce our copyright. Despite these efforts, Mr. Parker has decided to attack us in the press and on social media with false and misleading claims, such as claims that we are somehow profiting from the illicit distribution of this footage. Nothing could be further from the truth.

“We simply cannot resolve this issue in the face of threats. If Mr. Parker is willing to work productively with us, we remain hopeful that a solution can be found. Until that time, we will continue to provide him with the authority he needs to take our copyrighted footage off digital networks wherever it is being used inappropriately.”

The HONR Network was a third-party helping Parker bring the offending videos to YouTube’s attention, piece by piece. That’s the process Parker compared to “Whack-A-Mole.” (Parker’s no longer working closely with HONR.)